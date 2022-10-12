ConvergeOne Collaborates with Redox to Deliver an Improved Patient Experience for Healthcare Organizations

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, the preeminent services-led provider of cloud, collaboration and digital modernization solutions, and Redox, the market-leading healthcare interoperability solution, today announced a collaborative partnership.

Through this relationship, ConvergeOne's C1Conversations platform — a cloud-based solution that accelerates digital transformations and protects investments in contact center infrastructure — is now capable of integrating with 90+ leading Electronic Health Records or Electronic Medical Records (EHR/EMR) providers. With the integration of Redox, C1Conversations makes it possible for healthcare organizations to deliver an improved patient experience in weeks rather than months.

C1Conversations and Redox will give healthcare clients the ability to preserve their existing infrastructure investments and upgrade best-in-breed solutions whether on-prem, hybrid cloud, or multi-cloud, while satisfying the needs of the CTO, CIO and Chief Patient Experience Officer. With Redox integration, C1Conversations' Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) will deliver market-leading patient experience automation and optimization in multiple languages, with record voice and digital containment rates.

The combined cloud-based service, to be introduced to clients as C1Conversations' EHR Data Access, is uniquely able to deliver a modern and improved patient experience in a streamlined "time to value" horizon.

"As a significant percentage of healthcare providers continue to operate with legacy and on-premises contact center infrastructures, the integration of Redox into C1Conversations creates an ideal proposition to our existing healthcare customers and the market segment in general," said Phil Yeich, Senior Director of Product Management, ConvergeOne. "By combining Redox's powerful healthcare ecosystem and exchange capabilities with ConvergeOne's IP, award-winning managed services and world-class Net Promoter Score, we are poised to provide existing contact center investments with a painless modernization path."

"As the quintessential thought leader in customer and agent experience (C/AX), ConvergeOne understands the dynamics of the contact center space and its intricate impact on healthcare organizations. The combination of the C1Conversations and Redox platforms allows us to meet the evolving technology needs and high service-level standards of healthcare clients," said Mark Langanki, CTO, ConvergeOne. "This strategic collaboration will allow us to help our healthcare clients who are interested in making their contact center infrastructure cloud-relevant without replacing it."

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services-led cloud and applications solution provider that utilizes its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cyber security solutions. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Dell Technologies, AWS, Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach, including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

About C1Conversations

Part of ConvergeOne's Intellectual Property portfolio, C1Conversations is an Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) that orchestrates the integration of next-gen applications, cloud solutions, internal databases, and systems (CRM, ITSM, ERP) for on-prem, cloud, or next-gen Contact Center Infrastructure. C1Conversations' Microservices Architecture accelerates the Digital Transformation of existing Contact Center Infrastructure – in weeks, not months – leveraging current investments & accrued knowledge without the need to "Rip & Replace." C1Conversations orchestrates the interaction of all these sources and their data to create insights while eliminating the complexity of tactical off-the-shelf solution integrations. C1Conversations de-risks future technology decisions and delivers CX innovation while creating a clear Competitive Advantage and Brand Loyalty. Learn more at c1conversations.com.

About Redox

Payers, providers, digital health companies, and other healthcare entities use Redox to produce differentiated experiences for patients and clinicians. Connecting to more than 30,000 healthcare organizations, Redox provides a composable software experience across the healthcare ecosystem. With our single API, product teams are empowered to build whatever they can imagine. Redox accelerates innovations that make healthcare data more useful than ever before. Learn more at redoxengine.com.

