ConvergeOne Earns Genesys Platinum Partner Status, Advancing Cloud Strategy

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading services-led technology provider of cloud, collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced it has earned Platinum status with Genesys. Genesys announced the enhanced Platinum category as part of their new Ascend Partner Program.

ConvergeOne has delivered transformational Genesys Cloud and Genesys Engage technologies for over 20 years as a Genesys Gold Partner. The new Platinum designation sets ConvergeOne at the zenith of the Genesys ecosystem and recognizes ConvergeOne's commitment and success in delivering business outcomes to some of the world's greatest companies with Genesys' AI-infused Cloud platform.

"We are elated with the success of our customers using Genesys Cloud solutions," said Owen B. Robinson, Senior Director, Genesys, ConvergeOne. "Our partnership with Genesys combines their powerful cloud technologies with ConvergeOne's exceptional services, intellectual property, and complementary portfolio offerings to create hyper-personalized customer experiences through any channel. This partnership empowers our customers to differentiate themselves from their competitors through better customer and employee engagement."

Together, ConvergeOne and Genesys provide innovative customer experience solutions that deliver AI-powered, personalized experiences for customers and employees of businesses of any size and helps deliver measurable business outcomes that connect people with purpose. Genesys recognizes ConvergeOne's shared customer-centric values, as exemplified by ConvergeOne's 2020 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71, which is nearly three times the 2020 IT services industry average, as reported by ClearlyRated. This score places ConvergeOne in NPS's "World Class" category, which is reserved for only the most customer-focused companies, for the third consecutive year.

ConvergeOne offers professional, cloud, support, and managed services that utilize ITIL-based best practices delivered by highly skilled engineers and supported by ConvergeOne's proprietary OnGuard managed services delivery automation platform. With a more efficient and high-quality service level, clients increase their productivity, gain predictability, and mitigate operating risks.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led, cloud solution provider that utilizes intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for our customers to develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 13,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2020 NPS of 71, placing us in the World Class category for the third consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, Microsoft and AWS to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

