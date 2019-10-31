ConvergeOne Expands Managed Services Portfolio with Digital Infrastructure Manage Offering Powered by OnGuard

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions, today announced that it has expanded its managed services portfolio with the launch of its Digital Infrastructure Manage offering powered by OnGuard.

With ConvergeOne's Digital Infrastructure Manage offering, customers receive purpose-built Managed Services that deliver proactive fault identification, isolation and avoidance, enabling the best operational experience for their enterprise networking and data center infrastructures. ConvergeOne Manage combines ITIL-based best practices delivered by highly skilled engineers using ConvergeOne's custom developed OnGuard 7 management platform with intelligent threat detection and advisory services from Alert Logic, providing the most proactive and complete enterprise networking and data center offering in the market.

The Digital Infrastructure Manage offering utilizes ConvergeOne's custom developed management and AIOps platform, OnGuard. For years, OnGuard has been the trusted tool to deliver ConvergeOne Managed Services in voice, unified communications, contact center and video environments, with thousands of unique devices across hundreds of customers in 2019 alone. ConvergeOne's new OnGuard 7 update provides a standardized platform of tools, services, and automation that extends to customers' enterprise networks and data centers.

"Our customers' businesses depend upon more than just their unified communications and contact center solutions. Every customer has mission-critical workloads that reside in one or more data center locations and utilize a complex enterprise network architecture," said Craig Chumley, Executive Vice President, Cloud, Managed Services and Marketing, ConvergeOne. "With Digital Infrastructure Manage powered by OnGuard, ConvergeOne can provide proactive monitoring, analytics, and management across our customers' entire IT infrastructures."

ConvergeOne's Digital Infrastructure Manage offering and OnGuard managed services platform have been designed to address the rapidly evolving IT landscape, which features public, private, and hybrid clouds; software-defined environments; higher demands on networks; and increased network and data security monitoring requirements. While IT administrators often struggle to keep up with these changes, outsourcing to 3rd party service providers or purchasing new service management tools tend to be expensive and complicated to implement and maintain. ConvergeOne's offerings are unique, enabling customers to maintain their infrastructures at peak performance and availability in a cost-effective, adaptable, and transparent manner.

Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT services provider of cloud collaboration customer experience and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises with decades of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 6,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

