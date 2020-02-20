ConvergeOne Named XMedius's 2019 Americas UC Voice Partner of the Year

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions, today announced that XMedius has recognized ConvergeOne as its 2019 Americas UC Voice Partner of the Year.

ConvergeOne received the award for its outstanding thought leadership, superior customer service, and extensive market expertise in XMedius solutions. XMedius also recognized ConvergeOne's shared customer-first approach, which is exemplified by ConvergeOne's 2019 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72. This score is three times the IT services industry average, as reported by ClearlyRated, and maintains ConvergeOne's placement in the "Excellent" NPS category, a status that only a select group of customer-centric companies are able to achieve.

In 2018, XMedius named ConvergeOne its Partner of the Year. As a leading XMedius partner, ConvergeOne possesses a deep understanding of XMedius's expansive portfolio of solutions, as well as the markets it serves. Together, ConvergeOne and XMedius provide innovative enterprise communications solutions that are tailored to each customer's specific needs.

"ConvergeOne is honored to be recognized by XMedius for the second consecutive year," said Ryan Humble, National Unified Communications Practice Leader, ConvergeOne. "This award is a testament to the value and dedication ConvergeOne brings not only to our partnership with XMedius, but also to our shared customers. We're excited to continue to grow our partnership with XMedius in the coming years as we team together to provide customers with the best solutions and experiences in the industry."

"Partnership is essential to the success of our businesses, and ConvergeOne has excelled in meeting and exceeding the needs of our mutual customers and driving exceptional business results," said Jean Champagne, President and CEO of XMedius. "We are proud to work closely with this best-in-class partner, and dedicated to continuing to collaborate with them to help grow their business, generate new opportunities, increase profitability and maintain a competitive edge within the industry."

About ConvergeOne

Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT services provider of cloud collaboration customer experience and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises with decades of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 6,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

ConvergeOne Media Contact:

Craig Chumley

Executive Vice President, Cloud, Managed Services + Marketing, ConvergeOne

678.262.2242

cchumley@convergeone.com

SOURCE ConvergeOne

Related Links

http://convergeone.com

