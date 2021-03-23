ConvergeOne Receives 2020 RingCentral North America Strategic Partner of the Year Award

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading services-led technology provider of cloud, collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as 2020 RingCentral North America Strategic Partner of the Year.

RingCentral is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions and works with world-class distributors, master agents, channel partners, and carrier partners to deliver cloud communications solutions to businesses around the world.

"ConvergeOne is committed to delivering market leading Cloud solutions to help our customers achieve their digital transformation journey. We are honored to be recognized by RingCentral for our commitment to our customers and partnership," said D. Robert Martin, President, Field Organization, ConvergeOne. "We are proud to work hand in hand with RingCentral to deliver industry leading Cloud UCaaS solutions to help customers reach their business outcomes. This award is a testament to our mission to provide innovative Cloud solutions to our customers. I look forward to our continued partnership with RingCentral."

ConvergeOne and RingCentral team together to support enterprise customers in the migration of their Unified Communications to the Cloud, providing progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. RingCentral shares ConvergeOne's customer-centric values, as exemplified by ConvergeOne's 2020 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71, which is nearly three times the 2020 IT services industry average, as reported by ClearlyRated. This score places ConvergeOne for the third consecutive year in NPS's "World Class" category, which is reserved for only the most customer-focused companies.

"We look forward to continuing to work together with ConvergeOne to support their customers as they migrate their communications infrastructure to the cloud," said Zane Long, senior vice president, global partner sales at RingCentral. "By offering RingCentral's innovative and reliable cloud communications and contact center solutions, ConvergeOne will help advance its customers' digital transformation efforts."

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led, cloud solution provider that utilizes intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for our customers to develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 13,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2020 NPS of 71, placing us in the World Class category for the third consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, Microsoft and AWS to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

