ConvergeOne Recognized as a 2022 Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, the preeminent services-led provider of cloud, collaboration, and digital modernization solutions, today announced that it was recognized as a Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks. Each year, Juniper recognizes Partners based on their ability to drive innovative business solutions, exceptional attention to the customer experience, and achievement of their financial goals.

ConvergeOne was recognized in the Commercial category in the Americas region for its ability to drive customer success by implementing Juniper's innovative, AI-driven solutions. As a Juniper Elite Plus Partner, ConvergeOne has a deep technical bench and understanding of Juniper's portfolio. ConvergeOne's ability to develop open, scalable solutions that drive greater customer productivity and competitiveness has made it one of Juniper's leading partners.

Partner of the Year Awards are part of the Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) Program. The Program recognizes Partners for their outstanding performance and helps partners build, sustain, and grow their Juniper Practice.

"I am pleased to announce ConvergeOne as our Commercial Partner of the Year," said Julianne Zuber, Head of North American Channel Sales at Juniper. As a market-leading education, retail, and healthcare solution provider, ConvergeOne has leveraged our Elite Plus Partner program to help grow Juniper's Commercial customer base by incorporating our products into holistic solutions that provide customers with fast, reliable, secure networks. Their commitment to leading with Juniper on high-impact solutions for the end customer has made ConvergeOne one of our leading partners."

"ConvergeOne is honored to receive Juniper's Americas Commercial Partner of the Year Award, as it is a testament to the strength and continued growth of our strategic partnership," said D. Robert Martin, President of ConvergeOne's Sales Organization. "We are proud to partner with Juniper to develop secure customer experiences with AI-driven solutions that transform and simplify IT operations. Together, we help customers increase and optimize performance and reliability while realizing cost savings."

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is the premier IP enabled, solutions led, customer experience company. We create value for customers by developing transformative solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 10,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with collaboration, security and enterprise networking solutions. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and deep domain expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with key global industry partners, delivering solutions with a total lifecycle approach. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at convergeone.com.

