ConvergeOne Recognized as NA Cloud Partner of the Year at Genesys Xperience19

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and customer experience technology solutions, today announced that it is the recipient of Genesys's NA Cloud Partner of the Year 2018 award.

Announced this week at Genesys Xperience19, Genesys's annual customer experience event in Denver, Colorado, ConvergeOne received the NA Cloud Partner of the Year 2018 award for its leadership, innovation, and unparalleled expertise as a Genesys partner across North America. ConvergeOne has also continually demonstrated its commitment to delivering greater value to customers with Genesys's cloud-based customer experience solutions that provide agility, scalability, and competitive advantage. Owen Robinson, Senior Director, Genesys Practice, ConvergeOne, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

As a Genesys Gold Partner, ConvergeOne has continually been recognized by Genesys for its vision, growth, and capabilities. Through its valued partnership with Genesys, ConvergeOne has developed unmatched skills and expertise in integrating Genesys solutions with disparate technologies and manufacturer platforms within customers' environments.

Genesys Xperience19 is attended by more than 2,500 global customer experience and IT professionals and 60 sponsors. ConvergeOne is one of three platinum sponsors of the customer-focused event.

"ConvergeOne is honored to be recognized by Genesys for our commitment to both our partnership and our customers," said Owen Robinson, Senior Director, Genesys Practice, ConvergeOne. "We are proud to work hand in hand with Genesys to help our customers lead with cloud, succeed with their digital transformation efforts, and provide their own customers with the consistent and personalized experiences that they deserve. This award is a testament to our continuing partnership and delivering Genesys Cloud, which advances the industry and provides customer experience solutions of the future."

About ConvergeOne

Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises with decades of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 11,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 6,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

Media Contact:

Scott Clark

Vice President, Marketing, ConvergeOne

651.393.3957

sclark@convergeone.com

SOURCE ConvergeOne

Related Links

http://www.convergeone.com

