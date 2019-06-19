ConvergeOne Recognized on CRN's 2019 Solution Provider 500 List

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading global IT services provider of cloud collaboration and customer experience technology solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has once again named ConvergeOne to its 2019 Solution Provider 500 list. ConvergeOne was recognized for its status as a trusted partner and advisor to more than 11,000 customers, including 73% of Fortune 100 and 53% of Fortune 500 companies.

The annual Solution Provider 500 list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue. It is the industry standard for recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants. It is the industry's predominant channel partner list, serving as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

ConvergeOne has continually been recognized on the Solution Provider 500 list because of its longstanding customer relationships and customer-centric values. The average tenure of ConvergeOne's top 100 customers is nine years, and it holds a Net Promoter Score of 70, which is more than double the IT services industry average of 33 (as reported by CustomerGauge) and places the company in the NPS category of "Excellent."

"At ConvergeOne, we are proud to be recognized once again on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list, but we are primarily concerned with making our customers the champion," said John A. McKenna Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ConvergeOne. "Our focus has always been on delivering innovative solutions and experiences that transform our customers' businesses and help them become leaders in their industry. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to continuing to build and deepen our relationships with new and existing customers."

"The companies on this year's list represent an incredible combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "Congratulations to the solution provider organizations leading the way in digital transformation and the latest technology services."

