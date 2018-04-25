ConvergeOne Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call

ConvergeOne's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 will be released before the markets open on May 10, 2018 and will be available on the ConvergeOne investor website: http://investor.convergeone.com/.

The live conference call may be accessed via telephone or online:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (866) 777-2509

Participant International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-5413

Conference ID: 10119893

Participants are advised to login for the live webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

To access the webcast, please visit the ConvergeOne Investor website: http://investor.convergeone.com/

Following the completion of the conference call, a replay of the conference call will be available from 10:00 a.m. ET on May 10, 2018 until 10:00 a.m. ET on May 17, 2018. To access the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088; Conference ID: 10119893.

About ConvergeOne

Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT service provider of collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises with decades of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 7,200 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and security solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach, including strategy, design, and implementation with professional, managed, and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 2,100 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at www.convergeone.com.

