ConvergeOne Strengthens Public Sector Solutions With the Acquisition of AAA Network Solutions Inc.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading services-led technology solution provider of cloud, collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has acquired AAA Network Solutions Inc., a premier public sector service provider. This acquisition further solidifies ConvergeOne's position as a progressive solutions leader and expands its capabilities to support education customers.

Headquartered in Buena Park, California, AAA Network Solutions Inc. has delivered education focused solutions since 2009, with an expertise in E-rate funding, to K-12 schools in California.

"The importance of innovative education solutions has increased the need for public sector customers to turn to a proven, trusted advisor," said John A. McKenna Jr., chairman and CEO, ConvergeOne. "AAA Network Solutions Inc. and ConvergeOne share a customer-centric approach and commitment to providing the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise."

Together, ConvergeOne and AAA Network Solutions Inc., now AAA Network Solutions Inc., a ConvergeOne Company, will provide customers with a strategically growing portfolio of services capabilities, robust cloud offers, and collaboration solutions that meet customer needs, support business outcomes, and connect people with purpose.

"We are thrilled to join the leading technology solution provider in the industry," said David Ngo, Senior Vice President, of AAA Network Solutions Inc. "For over two decades, AAA Network Solutions Inc. has been driven by our passion to deliver customized public sector technology solutions. As part of ConvergeOne, we will leverage our combined solutions and services expertise to deliver even greater value to our customers."

ConvergeOne serves as a trusted advisor to more than 13,000 customers, including 66% percent of the Fortune 100 and 50% percent of the Fortune 500 customers across the education, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and energy industries.

About AAA Network Solutions Inc.

AAA Network Solutions Inc. specializes in providing services to the sector of K-12 schools in California and has been providing services to public schools, private schools, state and local governments over the past 22 years, and successfully completed multiple E-Rate projects. AAA Network Solutions Inc. Ranked #5 in California and #10 in the nation in 2015 for most funded projects for E-Rate category 2. AAA Network Solutions Inc. has been involved with the E-Rate program since E-Rate year 1, making AAA Network Solutions Inc. very familiar with all the E-Rate guidelines and requirements.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led, cloud solution provider that utilizes intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for our customers to develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 13,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2020 NPS of 71, placing us in the World Class category for the third consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, Microsoft and AWS to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

