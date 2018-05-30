ConvergeOne to Present at The 38th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

EAGAN, Minn., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne (NASDAQ: CVON, CVONW), a leading IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions, today announced its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John A. McKenna, Jr. and Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Nachbor, will present at The 38th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 13th at 3:20 PM CT.
A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the ConvergeOne Investor Relations website at https://investor.convergeone.com. An archive of the presentation will also be available for a limited time on the ConvergeOne Investor Relations website.
About ConvergeOne
Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises with decades of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 9,200 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and security solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 6,000 technical certifications across 1,700 engineers throughout North America including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at www.convergeone.com.
Media Contacts:
Scott Clark
Vice President, Marketing, ConvergeOne
651.393.3957
sclark@convergeone.com
Investor Relations Contact:
ICR for ConvergeOne
William Maina
646.277.1236
William.Maina@icrinc.com
SOURCE ConvergeOne
