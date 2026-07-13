Converging at BIO, ACROBiosystems Connects Emerging Innovation Assets with Global Strategic Opportunities

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the BIO International Convention, BIOSeedin Summer Innovation Partnering Summit was successfully held at Wyndham San Diego Bayside, California. Hosted by bioSeedin, the summit's discussion topics were about early-stage innovation assets, late-stage clinical pipelines, business development strategies, M&A trends, multinational collaboration models, and global licensing transactions.

Liveshots at the BIOSeedin Summer Innovation Partnering Summit

ACROBiosystems participated as a key strategic partner under the theme "Enabling Global Opportunity," working with a broad network of industry partners to build a strategic partnering platform for the globalization of innovation assets. The event gathered more than 200 participants from over 30 countries, creating a highly active environment for business dialogue and partnering discussions.

During the summit, ACROBiosystems set up a dedicated networking lounge to provide attendees with an exclusive space for in-depth discussion, helping turn thought leadership and ideas into tangible collaboration.

As innovative drug development becomes increasingly global, ACROBiosystems is further leveraging its global customer network, technical service capabilities, industry insight, and ecosystem connectivity to advance its role as a global strategic partner for innovation. Through the summit, ACROBiosystems aims to amplify the visibility of high-potential innovation assets and help them gain greater international recognition, deeper industry understanding, and more partnering opportunities during a critical window for the global biopharmaceutical industry.

From winter to summer, ACROBiosystems has continued to advance global innovation partnerships. Following the BIOSeedin Winter Innovation Partnering Summit in San Francisco this January and the BIOSeedin Spring Innovation Partnering Summit in Shanghai this May, the BIOSeedin Summer Innovation Partnering Summit in San Diego further extended this momentum. Besides, ACROBiosystems has also hosted ACRO Innovation Day and the ACRO Innovation Forum in Europe and Shanghai, reinforcing its commitment to empowering the industry and building platforms for innovation exchange.

Looking ahead, ACROBiosystems will continue to work with global partners around its core brand values of "Reliable Quality, Integrated Innovation, and Considerate Service", jointly accelerating the translation of biopharmaceutical innovation into clinical applications and global markets.

Summit Recap

The summit opened with remarks from Ms. Jenny Zhao, Co-founder and CEO of bioSeedin.

And then the summit went on with panels and company presentations, along with one on one partnering session to motivate exchange and precision collaborations.

The panel session split into two parts: the early-stage and late-stage session.

No. 1 Early-Stage Session

The Early-Stage Session featured two panel discussions on licensing, external innovation, and M&A. The first panel brought together executives from Debiopharm, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Roche/Genentech, AstraZeneca.

Key Takeaways:

Licensing is not simply an asset transaction, but a strategic tool for translating differentiated science into long-term value.

Strong biology, high-quality data, translational continuity, and a credible global clinical development plan remain essential to deal execution.

Deals often stall due to weak biological rationale, unclear patient or biomarker strategies, poor PK/PD or therapeutic windows, and inadequate global development planning.

The second panel was moderated by Kenneth C. Chen, Senior Director of Business Development, US & EU, at bioSeedin, and featured executives from Sun Pharma, Hygieia Pharma, and Servier.

Key Takeaways:

M&A should support long-term corporate strategy rather than serve as an end goal.

Companies need to balance acquisitions, strategic investments, and licensing transactions.

Successful M&A depends on valuation discipline, rigorous due diligence, effective execution, and post-deal integration.

The session also included company presentations from Antengene, GeneScience Pharmaceutical, and Salsola Therapeutics, showcasing innovative pipelines across autoimmune diseases, immunology, and neuropsychiatric disorders.

No. 2 Late-Stage Session

The Late-Stage Session Executives from Daiichi Sankyo, Takeda, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Thermo Fisher Scientific discussed the global innovation ecosystem and emerging industry trends.

Key Takeaways:

Innovation must remain grounded in strong science, robust biology, high-quality data, and rigorous R&D.

China and AI are long-term structural forces rather than short-term trends. Companies need a clear and coherent China strategy.

AI can support the full R&D value chain, but it cannot replace scientific fundamentals.

The session also featured presentations from HighTide Therapeutics, Constimulus Bio, CanWell Pharma, Jiangsu Chia Tai Fenghai Pharmaceutical, Amphiprotech, and VyBio, showcasing advanced pipelines and global development opportunities across multiple therapeutic areas.

About ACROBiosystems Group:

ACROBiosystems Group, founded in 2010 and listed in 2021, is a biotechnology company aimed at being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries by providing innovative products and business models. The company spans across the globe and maintains offices, R&D centers, and production bases in more than 15 different cities within the United States, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Germany. ACROBiosystems Group has established numerous long-term and stable partnerships with the world's top pharmaceutical enterprises, including Pfizer, Novartis, and Johnson & Johnson, and numerous well-known academic institutes. The company comprises several subsidiaries such as ACROBiosystems, bioSeedin, Condense Capital, and ACRODiagnostics.

ACROBiosystems' brands include Resilient Supply, CytoPak, SAFENSURE, FLAG, Star Staining, Aneuro, ComboX, GENPower and many others. Its main products and services are recombinant proteins, kits, antibodies, scientific services, and other related products. ACROBiosystems employs a strict quality control system for its products that are used in biopharmaceutical research and development, production, and clinical application. This includes targeted discovery and validation, candidate drug screening/optimization, CMC development and pilot production, preclinical research, clinical trials, commercial production, and clinical application of companion diagnostics.

Through the continuous development of new technologies and products, ACROBiosystems Group creates value for the global pharmaceutical industry and actively empowers our partners. The company is dedicated to accelerating the drug development process, including targeted therapies, immunotherapeutic drugs, and their clinical applications, and contributes to global health.

SOURCE ACROBiosystems