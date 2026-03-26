Converging Disruption Has Created a Defining Opportunity for HR, Says McLean & Company in New 2026 Research Report

Rapid AI development, environmental volatility, and shifting employee expectations are compounding, and that pressure is landing directly on HR. In its new report, HR's Moment: Turn Uncertainty Into Opportunity With Trust and Innovation, global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company outlines how HR leaders can rise to meet the demands of the moment while strengthening strategic credibility and elevating their influence.

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Today's external pressures no longer fall into neat categories. Environmental, technological, economic, political, and social forces are deeply interconnected, and their impact is felt directly inside organizations. According to McLean & Company's research, HR's Moment: Turn Uncertainty Into Opportunity With Trust and Innovation, this convergence of pressures has created a defining moment for HR leaders. At a time when employer trust is declining and burnout is rising, HR leaders and their teams are uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate through uncertainty.

New McLean & Company research positions HR as a stabilizing force amid rising uncertainty and declining trust. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

Yet HR is being asked to rise to the occasion. According to McLean & Company's HR Trends Report 2026, perceptions of HR as a strategic partner have stalled, while the firm's HR Trends Report 2025 notes that only 37% of organizations have a formal employee listening strategy in place, limiting their ability to understand and respond to workforce sentiment in real time.

That environment is also reshaping how employees view their relationship with employers. As trust becomes more fragile, it is increasingly affecting organizational alignment and stability. McLean & Company points to Edelman's 2025 Trust Barometer, which found that 68% of people believe business leaders "purposely mislead people," a 12-point increase since 2021. Against this backdrop, the report underscores HR's role as a stabilizing function in a period when external volatility continues to reshape organizational operations.

"When the world feels unstable, HR's role as a stabilizing strategic function becomes essential," says Shazia Mazhar, senior managing partner at McLean & Company. "This moment calls for HR leaders to strengthen operational excellence, innovate in practical ways, and make their business impact unmistakably clear."

Rather than calling for incremental improvements, the HR's Moment research outlines a practical and strategic shift. McLean & Company's 2026 Trends data shows innovation rose from tenth to second place among HR priorities, framed as smarter, more effective ways of working that visibly connect HR initiatives to organizational outcomes.

McLean & Company's Three Strategic Actions for HR Leaders

The research identifies three core actions for HR leaders:

Build credibility with data by HR's business impact.



Prioritize for impact by aligning work directly to organizational goals, strategies, and compliance requirements.



Drive operational excellence by establishing trust through clear, values-aligned communication.

The firm advises that HR teams that resist change and innovation risk being sidelined in enterprise decision-making at a time when workforce clarity is critical. In contrast, HR teams that lean into their own evolution can turn disruption into opportunity, strengthening trust and long-term business outcomes.

To help HR leaders meet this moment, McLean & Company provides a comprehensive suite of diagnostics, benchmarking advisory services, executive and leadership memberships, facilitated training, and research-backed resources designed to help HR teams overcome barriers, renew strategic contributions, and accelerate impact.

Media Inquiries for McLean & Company HR Analysts and Industry Experts

For media inquiries or to connect with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights on HR priorities, organizational trust, and strategic HR leadership, please contact Communications Manager Katie Tame at [email protected].

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership and HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE McLean & Company