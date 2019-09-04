Convergint Technologies Acquires Life Safety Solutions Integrators

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergint Technologies announced today the acquisition of Virginia-based Life Safety Solutions Integrators (LSSI), an innovative provider of fire alarm, life safety, and security solutions, with over four decades of experience in the market.

Founded in 1978, LSSI offers a wide range of turnkey services within the life safety and security space, including sales, design, installation, and service. With two offices in Virginia and one in Maryland, LSSI brings Convergint 125 expert colleagues serving customers within the education, healthcare, and municipal vertical markets, among others.

"LSSI has built strong relationships with its customers by focusing on a service-driven business model that complements our own," said Ken Lochiatto, CEO of Convergint Technologies. "We share in the belief that service to our customers and to our colleagues is paramount, and this was what drove us to join forces with LSSI. We greatly look forward to having our new colleagues add their talents to Convergint."

"Joining Convergint was the natural next step in taking our service offerings to a new level," said Randal Garden, President of Life Safety Solutions Integrators. "We are also very excited to bring new capabilities to Convergint's portfolio, including our expertise within AV solutions. With our combined experience and similar cultural philosophies, we see a bright future as part of Convergint Technologies."

Life Safety Solutions Integrators is Convergint's 26th acquisition since early 2016, bringing the total number of Convergint Technology Centers to 116.

About Convergint Technologies - Convergint Technologies is a $1 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, fire alarm, and life safety systems. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

