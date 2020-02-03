Convergint Technologies Expands Asia Pacific Business By Acquiring Cerberus Technologies In Perth, Australia

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergint Technologies, a worldwide leader in service-based systems integration, today announced the acquisition of Cerberus Technologies, a systems integrator based in Perth, Australia.

Cerberus Technologies is Convergint's second acquisition in Australia and brings Convergint a group of highly experienced colleagues to service customers throughout the region. With the addition of Cerberus, Convergint now has technology centers in Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney. As one of the largest systems integrators in the world, Convergint continues to grow its footprint across the globe via both organic and acquisitive growth, acquiring 32 companies since 2014.

"Convergint has been steadily expanding our service capabilities in Asia Pacific since 2013," said Ken Lochiatto, CEO of Convergint. "Our desire to directly meet the needs of our customers across the world has driven our growth in the Australian market, and this acquisition is an important step in servicing our customers with a presence in Western Australia. We welcome the Cerberus Technologies team to the global Convergint family."

Founded in 2004 by Daniel Collet and Scott Martin, Cerberus Technologies has built strong relationships with customers in the mining, local government, logistics, and transportation markets. The Cerberus team's dedication to outstanding customer service—a key component of Convergint's own culture—was the main catalyst behind the decision for the two companies to join forces, according to Lochiatto.

"The benefits of combining our expertise and footprint in Australia will provide many new opportunities for our organization," said Collet, Director of Cerberus Technologies. "Our shared values and beliefs will ensure we continue to be our customers' best service provider and an employer of choice in the industry. We are looking forward to together enhancing the growth and success of Convergint in the region."

About Convergint Technologies - Convergint Technologies is a $1 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, fire alarm, and life safety systems. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

SOURCE Convergint Technologies

Related Links

https://www.convergint.com

