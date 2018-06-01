Convergint Technologies Expands Asia Pacific Business By Acquiring Integrators Australia

One of the world's largest systems integrators, Convergint continues to grow its global footprint via organic growth and acquisition. Integrators Australia is Convergint's second international acquisition in 2018, and it provides Convergint with a physical location and a group of experienced colleagues to expand its service in the local market.

"Acquiring Integrators Australia is another major step in building out our global service platform," said Ken Lochiatto, CEO of Convergint. "The addition of Integrators Australia greatly expands our presence in the Australian market and strengthens our ability to meet the service needs of our global customers in Australia. We welcome Dean Monaghan and his entire team to the Convergint organization."

Founded in 2005 by Dean Monaghan, Integrators Australia is one of the largest independent integrators in Australia, servicing key clients across both Australia and New Zealand. Convergint chose to join forces with Integrators Australia because of its dedication to excellent customer service, a key component of Convergint's own culture.

"We are very excited to become a part of Convergint Technologies, in which we have found a like-minded culture of service-first delivery," said Monaghan, Managing Director of Integrators Australia. "It has taken 13 years of dedication from our entire group to reach the strong level of capability and expertise that we offer today, and joining Convergint marks the next step in our evolution."

About Convergint Technologies - Convergint Technologies is a global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, fire alarm, and life safety systems. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

