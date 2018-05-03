Convergint Technologies Expands European Business By Acquiring France's Astrec Security

Known as one of the world's top systems integrators, Convergint continues to rapidly expand its global footprint via organic growth and acquisition. The company's ninth acquisition since early 2017, Astrec's suburban Paris location and experience will serve complex global customers that are facing sophisticated integration needs on an enterprise level, according to Convergint's executive chairman and co-founder, Dan Moceri.

"We are very excited to have Astrec as the latest addition to Convergint Nation. Expanding our European business into France allows us to better serve our growing global customer base," said Moceri. "Astrec has been a quality service partner for Convergint internationally for many years, and we are thrilled that Odile Tanfin, Eric Bois, and all of their colleagues will be joining the Convergint team."

"Our team is thrilled to be joining with a company recognized around the world as a leader in our market," said Odile Tanfin, Director of Administration for Astrec Security. "In our conversations with the Convergint team, we realized what a unique opportunity it would be to join with such a like-minded company as Convergint. Both of our organizations are deeply committed to the values we believe in, especially service."

Founded in 2003, Astrec offers innovative security solutions to customers throughout Europe, with a focus in access control and video surveillance. Convergint and Astrec share a company culture that is centered around a dedication to customer service, and the joint organization provides a diverse range of service-based solutions supported by a highly experienced worldwide workforce.

About Convergint Technologies - Convergint Technologies is a global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, fire alarm, and life safety systems. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

