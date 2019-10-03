Convergint Technologies Expands European Service Footprint With Acquisition Of Real Connect In Luxembourg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergint Technologies, a worldwide leader in service-based systems integration, today announced the acquisition of security systems integrator Real Connect, based in Luxembourg.

Real Connect brings Convergint more than a decade of experience in integrated security systems, smart building technologies, and data network infrastructures in central Europe. Real Connect's location in the capitol of Luxembourg will further its ability to meet the increasing integration needs of European and global customers. The company is Convergint's 30th acquisition since the beginning of 2014.

"The driver of our growth as an organization is our mission to be our customers' best service provider," said Ken Lochiatto, CEO, Convergint Technologies. "Adding Real Connect to our team enables that goal, specifically by deepening our service offerings in Europe and allowing us to enhance service for our global customers. Our new colleagues from Real Connect are a significant and welcome addition to Convergint."

"Real Connect and Convergint Technologies share the same core values and beliefs. We both focus on integrity, transparency, quality and reliability. I am convinced our combined efforts will bring exciting opportunities to our customers, suppliers, colleagues and the communities where we have an impact. Convergint Technologies' acquisition brings diversified and competent resources to our clients and will prove beneficial to all involved," said Robert Foley, Director of Real Connect.

Convergint has seen nonstop growth since its founding in 2001, and it continues to expand across the globe both organically and via acquisition. Real Connect shares a company culture driven by commitment to customer service and integrity, and together with Convergint, the expertise of their global workforce will provide customers with a wide range of service-based solutions, added Lochiatto.

About Convergint Technologies - Convergint Technologies is a $1 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, fire alarm, and life safety systems. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

