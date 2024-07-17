Conversant Group and Grypho5 Recognized as Top Honorees in 16th Annual 2024 Golden Bridge Awards®

Conversant Group Named Gold Winner in Company of the Year, Security Services Category, and Grypho5 Identified as Gold Winner in Security Services Category

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversant Group™, an innovative provider of "Secure First" infrastructure and cybersecurity services, announced today that it and its battalion Grypho5™ have both secured gold winner designations in the 16th Annual 2024 Golden Bridge Awards. Conversant Group was recognized in the Company of the Year–Security Services category, while Grypho5 was honored in the Security Services category.

Last year, Conversant Group and its battalions rose as the go-to force for organizations looking to understand their vulnerabilities, manage those gaps and recover from devastating breaches (restoring seven of the top 10 breaches in North America), proving that their relentless pursuit of security can be the difference between falling victim and remaining secure.

The Grypho5 team understands the hard reality that defenses need to be right 24/7; threat actors aren't taking a day off and they only need to be right once to penetrate. By leveraging insights from the Fenix24™ battalion, which is on the front lines of breach restoration, Grypho5 experts regularly adjust the client's tools, processes and policies against changing threat actor tactics to build a defensive shield against the most frequently targeted areas: endpoints, firewalls and backups.

"Securing these prestigious security awards is a tremendous honor," said Mark Grazman, CEO of Conversant Group. "Leveraging the insights of our ransomware restoration/incident response battalion, Fenix24, we have reverse engineered defensive security to thwart todays' threat actor playbooks. The growing demand for our services speaks volumes. In 2024, expect even more groundbreaking advancements from Conversant Group and Grypho5 as we explore what's possible in the cybersecurity landscape."

The 16th Annual 2024 Golden Bridge Awards celebrate the spirit of innovation and achievement across the entire spectrum of global business. From leading-edge tech startups to established industry giants, the awards recognize organizations that are pushing boundaries and making a real difference. Whether it's groundbreaking research in healthcare, visionary marketing campaigns or sustainable practices that benefit the environment, the Golden Bridge Awards shine a spotlight on those who are shaping a brighter future.

About Conversant Group

Conversant Group is changing the IT services paradigm with our relentless focus on "Secure First" managed services, IT infrastructure and consulting. Conversant has been a thought leader for over 14 years helping over 500 customers and entire industries get answers to the security questions they may not even know to ask. We are the world's first civilian cybersecurity force, with three time-tested battalions:

Fenix24™ / Ransomware rapid response, remediation and recovery

Athena7™ / IT security assessments, strategy and planning

Grypho5™ / Ongoing, security-based management

Learn more at ConversantGroup.com.

