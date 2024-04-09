Conversant Group and Its Sister Companies Earn Four Gold Awards in Globee Cybersecurity Awards Program

Conversant Group Named Hot Security Company of the Year; Sister Companies Earn Impressive Accolades

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversant GroupTM, an innovative provider of "Secure First" infrastructure and cybersecurity services, today announced that it was named Hot Security Company of the Year (gold award in the category) as well as earning gold for Achievement in Products and Services Growth in the 20th Annual 2024 Globee Cybersecurity Awards. Conversant's sister companies (or "battalions") Fenix24TM, a leading disaster recovery service provider, and Grypho5TM, a managed protection company offering innovative managed packages reverse engineered based on the latest threat actor behavior to maximize the security outcomes, were also awarded gold in the Ransomware Recovery and Real Time Security categories (respectively).

Last year, Conversant Group saw impressive growth with an increase in customers of 73% and a growth in revenue of 96% (with its average customer size moving up to larger enterprises, more complex environments and more regions with the addition of a European team).

Fenix24 has worked on some of the largest ransomware cases as seen in the media in North America, including 10 of the Fortune 500. In just its second year, Fenix24 became the trusted restoration partner for some of the world's leading DFIR firms, handling over 200 breach events and over 60% of the largest reported breaches in 2023.

Grpyho5 delivers innovative managed protection packages, leveraging various point click solutions combined with Grypho5's proprietary architecture, configurations and process to achieve true security outcomes across four major security priorities: backups, endpoints, firewalls and identity. While Grypho5 operated most of 2023 in stealth mode, its customers already include the Fortune 500, top global law firms, county government IT professionals, hospitals, financial service providers and manufacturers.

"Having Conversant Group and its battalions be awarded gold in multiple categories is a remarkable honor and highlights that our innovative services are truly making a difference within the industry," said Mark Grazman, CEO of Conversant Group and Fenix24. "While most cybersecurity companies are focused on compliance, frameworks or policies, we are exclusively focused on thwarting the world's biggest threat actors, and that unique perspective leads to unique solutions."

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards spotlight the achievements of companies and individuals excelling in risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy and beyond.

The judging panel, comprising more than 580 experts from around the world, highlights the award's prestige and the exceptional quality of the winners. For the full list of judges, please visit https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/judges/.

You can find the full list of this year's winners at: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/winners/

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

About Conversant Group

Conversant Group is changing the IT services paradigm with our relentless focus on "Secure First" managed services, IT infrastructure and consulting. Conversant has been a thought leader for over 14 years helping over 500 customers and entire industries get answers to the security questions they may not even know to ask. We are the world's first civilian cybersecurity force, with three time-tested battalions:

Fenix24 / Ransomware rapid response, remediation and recovery

Athena7 / IT security assessments, strategy and planning

Grypho5 / Ongoing, security-based management

Learn more at ConversantGroup.com.

