Conversant Group and Sister Company, Grypho5, Named Winners in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Conversant Group Wins Integrated Risk Management Category; Grypho5 Recognized for Managed Security Services

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversant Group™, an innovative provider of "Secure First" infrastructure and cybersecurity services, today announced that it was named the winner of the Integrated Risk Management category in the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Conversant's sister company, Grypho5 ™, a managed protection company offering innovative managed packages reverse engineered based on the latest threat actor behavior to maximize security outcomes, was also recognized as a winner in the Managed Security Services category for its unceasing efforts to defend the most critical areas of security.

Demand for the services of the Conversant Group and its battalions grew significantly in 2023, being called on to restore many of the most high-profile breaches in North America and proactively assess and manage security defenses. Conversant saw impressive growth with an increase in customers of 73% and a growth in revenue of 96%. Conversant expanded its offerings, and its sister company, Fenix24™, became the partner of choice for ransomware restoration, working with the top Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) providers, cyber insurance carriers and breach coaches.

For many organizations, cybersecurity strategies and tactics are only occasionally assessed and readjusted. But security that doesn't evolve with it depreciates, making the company even less secure than the day before. The power of Grypho5 is simple: when the Fenix24 team sees a new threat actor tactic being used in actual breaches, they share that information with the Grypho5 team, who immediately incorporates remediations against these new threats for all managed protection customers. While Grypho5 operated most of 2023 in stealth mode, its customers already include the Fortune 500, top global law firms, county government IT professionals, hospitals, financial service providers and manufacturers.

"Being recognized for coveted security awards such as this is truly an honor and a testament to the hard work and innovation Conversant and Grypho5's teams bring to customers," said Mark Grazman, CEO of Conversant Group. "This is just the beginning; we are continuing to evolve and are drawing increasing interest from customers and the industry. We look forward to an exciting 2024!"

"We extend our congratulations to Conversant and Grypho5 for their recognition in the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," stated Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders. "With over 600 entries spanning more than 300 categories, the competition was intense. Conversant and Grypho5's accomplishments demonstrate exceptional dedication to the fundamental principles of excellence, innovation and leadership in cybersecurity."

About the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

In the complex and dynamic world of cybersecurity, excellence often goes unnoticed. That's where the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards come in. We recognize companies, products and professionals that demonstrate leadership, innovation and excellence in information security.

About Conversant Group

Conversant Group is changing the IT services paradigm with our relentless focus on "Secure First" managed services, IT infrastructure and consulting. Conversant has been a thought leader for over 14 years helping over 500 customers and entire industries get answers to the security questions they may not even know to ask. We are the world's first civilian cybersecurity force, with three time-tested battalions:

Fenix24 ™ / Ransomware rapid response, remediation and recovery

Athena7 ™ / IT security assessments, strategy and planning

Grypho5 ™ / Ongoing, security-based management

Learn more at ConversantGroup.com .

Conversant Group, Fenix24, Athena7 and Grypho5 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Conversant Group, LLC, in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved.

