Conversant Group Earns "Top Achieving Partner" Award from eSentire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversant Group, an innovative provider of "Secure First" infrastructure and cybersecurity services, announced that they were awarded the "Top Achieving Partner, 2022" award by eSentire, the authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. This exclusive designation is reserved for members of eSentire's e3 partner program and recognizes the highest performing partners in North America in the areas of new customer acquisition and overall revenue contribution.

"We trust eSentire's MDR services to help monitor our clients' environments 24/7 for security threats, allowing Conversant Group to take remediation action if threats are detected," said John A. Smith, Conversant Group CEO. "Conversant Group and its battalions put security above all else in our client engagements. We are pleased to be recognized by eSentire; at the same time, we were taking care of our clients—eSentire is ingesting a broad range of inputs (endpoints, firewalls, cloud, logs, etc.) without the need for an organizationally licensed SIEM (whether on-prem or in the cloud), simplifying MDR and offering world-class monitoring insights in real time."

Conversant Group offers clients a range of managed security services through their Grypho5 battalion, initially focusing on the areas that threat actors target most: firewalls, endpoints and backups. Grypho5 plans to integrate eSentire solutions into their offerings in the coming weeks.

"We are thrilled to recognize Conversant Group as one of our Top Achieving partners," said Bob Layton, Chief Channel Officer, eSentire. "Their dedication and focus on keeping their clients safe from cybersecurity threats are qualities that align to our mission. Together, we form a powerful partnership and arm our customers with a cyber-resilient operation built to protect their business from cybercrime."

About Conversant Group

Conversant Group is changing the IT services paradigm with our relentless focus on "Secure First" managed services, IT infrastructure and consulting. Conversant has been a thought leader for over 14 years helping over 500 customers and entire industries get answers to the security questions they may not even know to ask. We are the world's first civilian cybersecurity force, with three time-tested battalions:

Fenix24 / Ransomware rapid response, remediation and recovery

Athena7 / IT security assessments, strategy and planning

Grypho5 / Ongoing, security-based management

Learn more at ConversantGroup.com.

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc. is the Authority in Managed Detection and Response, protecting the critical data and applications of 2000+ organizations in 80+ countries, across 35 industries from known and unknown cyber threats. Founded in 2001, the company's mission is to hunt, investigate and stop cyber threats before they become business-disrupting events. Combining cutting-edge machine learning XDR technology, 24/7 Threat Hunting and proven security operations leadership, eSentire mitigates business risk and enables security at scale. The Team eSentire difference means enterprises are protected by the best in the business with a named Cyber Risk Advisor, 24/7 access to SOC Cyber Analysts, Elite Threat Hunters, and industry-leading threat intelligence research from eSentire's Threat Response Unit (TRU). eSentire provides Managed Risk, Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services. For more information, visit http://www.esentire.com and follow https://twitter.com/eSentire.

