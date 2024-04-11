Conversant Group Executive to Speak at ILTA Evolve

Conversant Founder and CSO John Anthony Smith to Present on How Law Firms Can Protect Themselves from New Security Threats

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversant Group ™, an innovative provider of "Secure First" infrastructure and cybersecurity services, announced today that its company founder and CSO, John Anthony Smith, will present on the topic "Top 15 Security Actions Firms Should Take to Defend Against New Threats" at ILTA Evolve 2024.

In the presentation, which will be held on April 29 at 1 p.m. ET, Smith will walk attendees through the top vulnerabilities of law firms discovered in 2023 and overlay those vulnerabilities against the newest data on real-time threat patterns as seen in recent breach events. He will also offer data on firm gaps and proprietary threat trending, providing attendees actionable steps they can take today to improve their security stance.

ILTA Evolve, which will be held on April 29 - May 1 at the Sheraton Charlotte Hotel, Charlotte, NC, is ILTA's newest high-profile conference that will dive deep into the legal tech community's latest challenges and explore emergent issues. EVOLVE will focus on the two most pressing issues in legal tech and will spotlight the latest trends in technology. 2024 ILTA EVOLVE is all about generative artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

For more information about ILTA Evolve 2024 and John Anthony Smith's presentation, visit the event site .

About Conversant Group

Conversant Group is changing the IT services paradigm with our relentless focus on "Secure First" managed services, IT infrastructure and consulting. Conversant has been a thought leader for over 14 years helping over 500 customers and entire industries get answers to the security questions they may not even know to ask. We are the world's first civilian cybersecurity force, with three time-tested battalions:

Fenix24 ™ / Ransomware rapid response, remediation and recovery

Athena7 ™ / IT security assessments, strategy and planning

Grypho5 ™ / Ongoing, security-based management

Learn more at ConversantGroup.com .

Conversant Group, Fenix24, Athena7 and Grypho5 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Conversant Group, LLC, in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved.

