Conversant Group Hires Josh Nardo as Vice President of Advisory Services

Conversant Group

31 May, 2023

Nardo Will Oversee the Consistent High-Value Delivery of Consultative Assessments and Drive Referrals Across the Breadth of Conversant's Offerings

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversant Group, an innovative provider of "Secure First" infrastructure and cybersecurity services, has hired Josh Nardo as the company's vice president of Advisory Services. Nardo has over 25 years of experience leading the delivery, operational efficiency, positioning and health of technology consulting and advisory-related businesses. He will lend his expertise to overseeing Athena7, Conversant Group's advisory services, which include assessments, virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) services and strategy consulting. 

"Josh is an ideal addition given his extensive experience building and scaling fast-growing advisory practices as we continue the rapid expansion of Conversant's Athena7 assessments and advisory services," said Mark Grazman, Conversant Group president.

Prior to joining Conversant Group, Nardo led the IT Strategy practice at HBR Consulting, advising law firms on how to improve their IT capability. Previously, he built the global consulting practice for a capital markets software company. He brings deep, additional industry expertise across the pharmaceutical, life science, financial services and telecom industries.

