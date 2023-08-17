Conversant Group Hires Tod Grantham as VP of Professional Services

News provided by

Conversant Group

17 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

Technology Industry Veteran to Lead the Continued Efficient Delivery and Ongoing Evolution of Conversant's Professional Services Offerings

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversant Group, an innovative provider of "Secure First" infrastructure and cybersecurity services, has added Tod Grantham as the company's vice president of Professional Services to their growing slate of senior leaders. Grantham will take over the leadership of the rapidly growing Professional Services team, which delivers large-scale infrastructure and security solutions. Conversant Professional Services help customers efficiently and effectively resolve their security issues and gaps as previously known or discovered during the company's technical/security assessments and breach recovery work. Grantham will help drive more efficient, scalable processes, end-to-end delivery and ongoing customer satisfaction. Grantham has over 30 years of experience leading the delivery, operational efficiency and customer satisfaction of professional services organizations and has contributed his leadership to such heavyweight technology leaders as BT Global Services, Oracle and Xerox. 

"Tod is the ideal addition to Conversant Group with his proven leadership, decades of experience delivering large, complex professional services and his passion for white-glove service," said Brandon Williams, Conversant Group Chief Technology Officer. "As Conversant continues to grow rapidly, Tod is in a great position to bring his experience at both large enterprises and small startups to help evolve our Professional Services to benefit our customers."

Prior to joining Conversant Group, Grantham held numerous roles in Fortune 100 and startup organizations, including multiple leadership roles at BT Americas and International Network Services over nearly seven years, focusing on optimizing product offerings, processes, sales effectiveness and sales closure rates.

About Conversant Group

Conversant Group is changing the IT services paradigm with our relentless focus on "Secure First" managed services, IT infrastructure and consulting. Conversant has been a thought leader for over 14 years helping over 500 customers and entire industries get answers to the security questions they may not even know to ask. We are the world's first civilian cybersecurity force, with three time-tested battalions:

Fenix24 / Ransomware rapid response, remediation and recovery
Athena7 / IT security assessments, strategy and planning
Grypho5 / Ongoing, security-based management

Learn more at ConversantGroup.com.

Media Contact: 
Lindsay Smith
[email protected]

SOURCE Conversant Group

Explore

