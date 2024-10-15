Conversant Group Launches Securitas Summa, a Comprehensive Cyber Resilience Program

With assured recoverability and real-time threat intelligence, Conversant sets a new standard for cyber resilience to meet the evolving demands of today's cyber landscape

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversant Group™, an innovative provider of "Secure First" infrastructure and cybersecurity services, today announced the launch of Securitas Summa, a comprehensive, end-to-end cyber resilience program. This new program offers a unique combination of all three of Conversant's battalion companies: resistance, via Athena7; recovery, powered by Fenix24; and ongoing protection, through Grypho7. All of these services are included at a single, competitive price.

As the prevalence of cyberattacks continues to grow, the resulting downtime, business disruption, and financial losses have become increasingly severe for victims. Consequently, a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including regulators, leading cyber lawyers, and informed security professionals, are now concentrating their efforts on a long-overlooked aspect of cyber resiliency: recovery.

"The cyber industry is largely focused on helping organizations resist cyberattacks, and while resistance is important, no organization will ever perfectly resist every possible cyberattack. Therefore, every organization must invest in a realistic recovery strategy that will bring their business back up and running within hours and days, not weeks or months of a cyberattack," said Mark Grazman, CEO of Conversant Group.

Conversant's Securitas Summa program offers businesses something truly unique: an assurance of recoverability, reverse engineered with in-depth knowledge of what the world's biggest threat actors are doing right now. By combining ongoing managed data and infrastructure protection, real-time threat intelligence, a program of hardening and breach resistance, and the world's leading recovery firm, Securitas Summa ensures businesses are prepared to effectively resist, and most importantly, rapidly recover from a cyberattack.

"The Securitas Summa program provides comprehensive cyber protection at every stage, providing customers with the tools they need to not only survive an attack, but to ensure business continuity in the face of a threat," said John Anthony Smith, CSO and Founder of Conversant Group.

Key program benefits include:

Rapid Implementation : Within 60 days, customers will have complete administrative controls and identity systems in place with no disruption to company employees.

: Within 60 days, customers will have complete administrative controls and identity systems in place with no disruption to company employees. Ongoing Hardening : The first nine months focus on a hardening advisory program, followed by years of ongoing breach context and hardening recommendations.

: The first nine months focus on a hardening advisory program, followed by years of ongoing breach context and hardening recommendations. Fenix24 Guarantee: The inclusion of a no-cost recovery guarantee from Fenix24 provides a unique safety net, assuring businesses of their recoverability at no future charge if restoration (i.e. recovering from managed backups) is required.

Conversant's Securitas Summa offering is now available to current and new customers. For more information about the program, visit: https://conversantgroup.com/securitas-summa/.

