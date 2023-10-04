Conversant Group Recognized as Tech Company of the Year in Chattanooga Technology Excellence Awards

CEO John A. Smith was also named finalist in the CxO of the Year Category for His Many Contributions

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversant Group, an innovative provider of "Secure First" infrastructure and cybersecurity services, today announced that it was recognized as winner of the Tech Company of the Year category in the 2023 Chattanooga Technology Excellence (TechX) Awards granted by the Chattanooga Technology Council. The company's CEO, John A. Smith, was also announced as a finalist for CxO of the Year in the program.

The TechX Awards honor and celebrate Chattanooga's talented community of tech leaders, entrepreneurs, developers and professionals across all specialties and career stages, showcasing outstanding achievements in technology innovation and expertise.

There is a great and pressing need for highly expert cybersecurity services, yet IT teams typically are stretched too thin to focus specifically on security and often lack the current breach-contextualized expertise to do it justice. Conversant's unwavering commitment to the cyber protection of its customers has resulted in rapid company growth and the ability to expand security offerings to keep up with evolving cybersecurity needs.

In addition to the organization's impressive growth, capabilities and workforce, Conversant has shown its dedication to the Chattanooga community through philanthropic grants awarded to Chattanooga Christian Schools, other educational and local causes, and support of local businesses. Conversant also helps to support the local Chattanooga Technology community through job creation, and in 2020, the organization received a grant from the Chattanooga Industrial Development Board to expand office space and promote the creation of new jobs in the area. Further, Smith has demonstrated technological leadership by educating security professionals, organizations, and the public at large about security risks and mitigations.

"Having Conversant be recognized by the Chattanooga community, where we have deep roots and sincere commitment, is an incredible honor," said Smith. "We would not be where we are today without our deeply dedicated workforce, and we hope to continue serving not only our customers but this community well into the future."

Winners were announced at the 2023 TechX Awards ceremony on September 28, 2023.To learn more about the event and award categories, visit chatech.org/techx.

About Conversant Group

Conversant Group is changing the IT services paradigm with our relentless focus on "Secure First" managed services, IT infrastructure and consulting. Conversant has been a thought leader for over 14 years helping over 500 customers and entire industries get answers to the security questions they may not even know to ask. We are the world's first civilian cybersecurity force, with three time-tested battalions:

Fenix24 / Ransomware rapid response, remediation and recovery

Athena7 / IT security assessments, strategy and planning

Grypho5 / Ongoing, security-based management

Learn more at ConversantGroup.com.

