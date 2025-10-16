Conversational AI Commerce Explodes Across Tech and Retail, Validating Foundational Patents of Inventor Stephen Byrd as Auction Clock Ticks

UPPER MARLBORO, Md., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a series of market-defining moves, the world's largest companies have signaled a massive and immediate shift towards conversational AI commerce, validating the foundational patent portfolio of inventor Stephen Byrd, founder of Voicee LLC. This month, a landmark partnership between Walmart and OpenAI launched a generative AI shopping assistant that utilizes patent-pending technology from Voicee LLC.

These developments, which allow consumers to use natural language to purchase goods, are a direct commercial application of the core technology covered in Byrd's WIPO-validated patent portfolio. The industry is in a race to deploy the very systems Byrd has been patenting for years, making access to his intellectual property a strategic necessity.

"The market has spoken," said Stephen Byrd. "The theoretical future of commerce is now the present. The systems being launched by the world's biggest companies are a direct reflection of the voice-driven, generative AI monetization engine I have built. My portfolio is the foundational 'tollbooth' for this new economy, and the race to secure a license is on."

The Voicee patent portfolio is a "defensive patent thicket" covering the entire voice commerce pipeline, from in-content product identification to AI-generated offers. With a favorable Written Opinion from WIPO confirming the novelty and inventive step of its 10 core claims, the portfolio's strength is well-documented.

To provide a clear path for companies to secure rights, Voicee is conducting a formal patent auction for exclusive, sector-specific licenses.

Urgent Auction Timeline:

December 2, 2025: FINAL BIDS DUE.

"The licensing opportunities for the auction winners are massive," Byrd added. "As the entire industry rushes to build these capabilities, the owner of the foundational patents will be in a position to control market access and generate significant sub-licensing revenue. Time is running out for companies to secure their position."

About Voicee LLC: Voicee LLC holds the foundational patent portfolio for voice and conversational AI monetization. Founded by inventor Stephen Byrd, the company is positioned to power the next trillion-dollar shift in the global economy.

