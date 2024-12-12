Conversational AI Company NLX Hires Christian Wagner as Chief Customer Officer; Derrick Bradley Promoted to Chief Product Officer

Expanded Executive Team to Drive the Next Level of Growth and Innovation in AI-Powered Conversational Experiences

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NLX , the AI platform powering advanced conversational experiences for the world's most admired brands, today announced Amazon Web Services (AWS) and industry veteran Christian Wagner as its first Chief Customer Officer. Derrick Bradley was promoted to Chief Product Officer.

Wagner brings decades of experience leading flagship technologies and applications to the job of building a world-class growth and customer success organization. This allows Bradley, previously responsible for growth and product, to focus solely on the NLX platform.

NLX Chief Customer Officer Christian Wagner (left) and Chief Product Officer Derrick Bradley (right).

"NLX's rapid organic growth now requires a leader like Christian to build and operationalize a world-class sales, delivery, and customer success team," said NLX co-founder and CEO Andrei Papancea. "At the same time, Derrick will focus on ground-breaking innovations in the NLX platform to help enterprise customers scale AI across their businesses and to make building conversational AI experiences accessible to organizations of any size."

Prior to NLX, Wagner was Global Vice President for the AWS Practice at TTEC Digital, where he led customer experience, automation, artificial intelligence, and analytics with AWS-powered solutions. Previously, he was the CEO of VoiceFoundry, a global delivery partner for AWS, which was acquired by TTEC in 2020. Before that, Christian spent five years at AWS and eight years at Microsoft in various technology leadership roles.

"AI-powered conversational experiences are transforming how people interact with brands, and the NLX platform is hands down the best technology for creating and deploying these experiences at scale," said Wagner. "I am also excited to be a part of the highly positive and productive culture that contributes so much to NLX's remarkable success."

NLX was inspired by the experience of building a conversational AI platform from the ground up for a global, Fortune 100 financial services company. That process revealed the unmet need in the marketplace, which is the ability for enterprise brands to efficiently build and scale leading-edge conversational AI solutions for any business function. It also informed key NLX differentiators, including no-code implementation and development that allows non-technical teams to create and manage their own conversational applications at scale. NLX is compatible with any existing technology stack, including first- and third-party AI technologies.

About NLX

NLX is an enterprise AI platform for building and managing chat, voice, and multimodal applications at scale. As human interactions with technology become increasingly conversation-based, NLX makes it practical for organizations to create, deploy, and manage conversational experiences for any industry or use case; working in concert with any large language model and technology stack. NLX enables the world's biggest brands, including Comcast, Red Bull, and United Airlines, among others, to invest in a future where interactions with technology mirror the natural ebb and flow of people's day-to-day decision-making.

