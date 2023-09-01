Conversational AI Market size worth USD 18.02 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 21.02% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Conversational AI Market Size By Technology, By Deployment Type, By Vertical, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Conversational AI Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Conversational AI Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.02% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 3.89 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 18.02 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Conversational AI Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Conversational AI Market Witnesses Remarkable Growth Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Demand for Customer Services

The global Conversational AI market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by technological advancements and a surging demand for AI-driven customer services. Conversational AI, which encompasses speech-based assistance, chatbots, messaging apps, and personalized customer interactions, has emerged as a key component of the Artificial Intelligence landscape.

Market Drivers:

Technological Advancements: The continuous evolution of Artificial Intelligence technologies is a primary driver of the Conversational AI market. Innovations in AI are enabling the development of highly sophisticated chatbots and virtual assistants, enhancing their capabilities and versatility.

Omnichannel Deployment: Businesses are increasingly adopting omnichannel deployment strategies, which involve deploying conversational AI solutions across multiple communication channels. This approach ensures a seamless customer experience, driving the adoption of conversational AI.

Cost-Effective Solutions: The cost-effectiveness of chatbot applications is another driving factor. Conversational AI allows organizations to automate routine customer interactions, reducing operational costs while maintaining high service quality.

Rising Adoption by Social Media Platforms: Prominent social media platforms, including Facebook, Telegram, Twitter, Tumblr, and Skype, have embraced conversational AI solutions. This adoption caters to the preferences of younger generations who spend substantial time on these platforms.

Market Outlook:

The Conversational AI market is poised for continued growth in the coming years. With the global emphasis on remote work and virtual customer interactions, the demand for AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants is expected to surge. Furthermore, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of Conversational AI in maintaining business continuity and enhancing customer experiences.

Key Players:

The market boasts a roster of key players driving innovation and shaping the Conversational AI market. Notable companies in this space include:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Microsoft

Oracle

IBM

Google LLC

SAP ERP

Baidu, Inc.

Nuance

Artificial Solutions

Haptik

Creative Virtual

These industry leaders are at the forefront of developing cutting-edge Conversational AI solutions, catering to diverse industry verticals and ensuring the widespread adoption of this transformative technology.

As Conversational AI continues to revolutionize customer interactions and streamline business operations, Conversational AI market growth trajectory remains robust. With ongoing technological advancements and the increasing recognition of its potential across various sectors, the future of Conversational AI looks promising.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Conversational AI Market into Technology, Vertical, Deployment Type, And Geography.

Conversational AI Market, by Technology

Machine Learning and Deep Learning



Automated Speech Recognition



Natural Language Processing

Conversational AI Market, by Deployment Type

On-Premises



Cloud

Conversational AI Market, by Vertical

BFSI



Media & Entertainment



Retail & eCommerce



Travel & Hospitality



Telecom

Conversational AI Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research