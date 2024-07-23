Conversational AI Market Worth $54.1 Billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Conversational AI Market by Offering, Application, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Sector (IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Travel & Hospitality, Education, Manufacturing)—Global Forecast to 2031, the global conversational AI market is projected to reach $54.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.

Conversational AI is the branch of artificial intelligence that supports human-to-computer and computer-to-human interactions. Conversational AI plays an important role in applications such as customer service, information technology service management, human resource management, sales & marketing management, operations and supply chain management, finance and accounting, and other applications. Conversational AI solutions help to reduce the time and effort required by humans to perform time-consuming tasks. Conversational AI aims to learn from human conversations to make digital systems easy and intuitive to use. It saves time, so humans give their precious time to focus on manual tasks. Conversational AI Services combine all the technologies such as natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence with traditional software such as chatbots, voice assistants, or voice recognition systems to help customers through either spoken written text or typed interface.

The growth of the conversational AI market is driven by the surge in demand for conversational AI solutions to improve call center operations and the proliferation of voice-enabled devices. However, a lack of accuracy in recognizing regional accents and dialects and low awareness about conversational AI solutions restrains the growth of this market. The high potential of AI-enabled voice assistants in the healthcare industry and the increasing proliferation of conversational AI solutions for sales and marketing management are expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in the conversational AI market. However, data privacy and security concerns are a major challenge for market growth. Furthermore, AI chatbots with high emotional intelligence & the rise of voice-enabled assistants are the key trends observed in the conversational AI market.

The global conversational AI market is segmented by offering (solutions [chatbots, intelligent virtual assistants, speech recognition solutions, other conversational AI solutions], services (professional services, managed services), applications (customer service, information technology service management, human resource management, sales and marketing management, operations & supply chain management, finance and accounting, other applications), organization size (large enterprises, small & medium-sized enterprises), deployment mode (cloud-based deployment, on-premise deployment), sector(IT & telecommunications, BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare & life sciences, travel & hospitality, education, government & public sector, media & entertainment, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and other sectors). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country levels.

By offering, in 2024, the solutions segment is expected to account for the largest share of over 76.0% of the global conversational AI market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing focus on solution-centric automation capabilities, several solution providers investing in R&D, and the growing adoption of conversational AI solutions in various industries.

Additionally, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing deployments of chatbots and digital assistants, a surge in demand for IVR systems, and initiatives by companies to launch speech recognition solutions and content management solutions.

By application, in 2024, the customer service segment is expected to account for the largest share of over 27.0% of the global conversational AI market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for digital assistants and chatbots in customer service for answering FAQs, increasing usage of AI-powered chatbots or virtual assistants for account management, rising need to analyze customer queries or statements, and conversational AI for multilingual support. However, this segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing usage of conversational AI for payment management and the increasing need for conversational AI for order tracking and order updates.

By organization size, in 2024, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger share of above 63.0% of the global conversational AI market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the keen focus on developing strategic IT initiatives by large enterprises, the growing need to handle large volumes of customer-level data, early adoption of advanced technologies in retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and automotive sectors, and the growing need for better insights into customer responses. However, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By deployment mode, in 2024, the cloud-based deployment segment is expected to account for the larger share of over 67.0% of the global conversational AI market. This segment's large market share is attributed to the rising demand for benefits such as easy maintenance of customer data, cost-effectiveness, and scalability and the growing demand for conversational AI solutions for multi-cloud deployments.

Additionally, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing implementations of cloud-based conversational AI and ongoing efforts by companies to launch cloud-based chatbots and digital assistants.

By sector, in 2024, the IT & telecommunications segment is expected to account for the largest share of over 28.0% of the global conversational AI market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of AI solutions for fraud detection and prevention, the surge in demand for conversational AI to improve call center operations, exerting efforts by companies to launch chatbots for IT service management, rising need for network optimization and maintenance.

Additionally, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing implementation of chatbots and digital assistants to address a variety of IT customer questions and the growing need to resolve IT service issues quickly.

By geography, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of over 37.0% of the global conversational AI market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR of over 26.0% during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is driven by the growing emphasis of companies on launching chatbots and virtual assistants in the Asia-Pacific region, the growing demand for chatbots and voice assistant solutions, and the increasing demand for AI-powered customer support services.

The key players operating in the global conversational AI market are Google LLC (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.) (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), International Business Machine Corporation (U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Baidu, Inc. (China), Verint Systems Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), AT & T Inc. (U.S.), Conversica, Inc. (U.S.), AssemblyAI, Inc.(U.S.), Kore.ai Inc. (U.S.), OpenAI OpCo, LLC (U.S.), and DRUID S.A. (Romania).

Scope of the Report:

Conversational AI Market Assessment—by Offering

Solutions Chatbots Intelligent Virtual Assistant Speech Recognition Solutions Other Conversational AI Solutions

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Conversational AI Market Assessment—by Application

Customer Service

Information Technology Service Management

Human Resource Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Operations and Supply Chain Management

Finance and Accounting

Other Applications

Conversational AI Market Assessment—by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Conversational AI Market Assessment—by Deployment Mode

Cloud-based Deployments

On-premise Deployments

Conversational AI Market Assessment—by Sector

IT & Telecommunications

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Travel & Hospitality

Education

Government & Public Sector

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Other Sectors

Conversational AI Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S . Canada

Europe Germany U.K . France Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

