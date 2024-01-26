Conversational Commerce in Sri Lanka Set to Surge: Market Poised for Growth - Forecasts to 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

26 Jan, 2024, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sri Lanka Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dynamic sphere of conversational commerce in Sri Lanka is undergoing rapid growth, with a robust surge in market size and opportunities, as per the latest market intelligence report. The country is forecasted to experience a significant uptick of 19.5% on an annual basis, reaching a valuation of US$0.5 billion in 2023. This substantial growth trajectory is not a fleeting trend, as the industry is predicted to maintain a sturdy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9% from 2022 to 2028, doubling the transaction value to US$1.0 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Scope and Insights of the Sri Lanka Conversational Commerce Sector

The report provides a meticulous and data-driven exploration of conversational commerce within Sri Lanka. It unveils a treasure trove of over 75 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that collectively shape a comprehensive narrative of the market. This includes transaction values, volumes, and the average worth of each transaction. Stakeholders will benefit from the granular examination of virtual assistant types ranging from AI-based entities to traditional chatbots, as well as a spectrum of communication channels including OTT and RCS messaging.

Strategic Market Segmentation

  • Transaction Value and Volumes across various virtual assistant platforms
  • Market sizing by Assistant Type – AI-Based Virtual Assistants and Non-Intelligent Chatbots
  • In-depth analysis of the market share and segmentation by digital communication channels including Chatbots, Digital Voice Assistants, OTT Messaging, and RCS Messaging
  • Sector-specific growth dynamics with a focus on industries such as Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, and Financial Services, amongst others
  • Organizational size-based insights catering to Large, Medium-sized, and Small Enterprises
  • Expenditure projections in conversational commerce applications, including software, IT services, and consulting

Data-Centric Analysis and Strategic Business Implications

The report's findings underscore the rapid adoption of conversational commerce as a mainstream means of engaging customers and streamlining business transactions. This growth spurt is attributed to the shift in consumer behavior and technological advancements that facilitate real-time, personalized communication. It offers an unbiased view, empowering businesses to cultivate market-specific strategies and target high-opportunity segments.

Driving Sri Lanka's Future in Conversational Commerce

The research serves as a pivotal tool for understanding the current landscape and future potential of conversational commerce in Sri Lanka. It delivers strategic knowledge to industry players looking to harness the upward market trend, providing a lens into the myriad of opportunities across various end-use sectors.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wepiq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Europe Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market Report 2023-2033, Featuring Airborne, CarboSpaceTech, Oxeon, Peak Technology, RUAG Group & SGL Carbon

Europe Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market Report 2023-2033, Featuring Airborne, CarboSpaceTech, Oxeon, Peak Technology, RUAG Group & SGL Carbon

The "Europe Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
Europe Bidirectional Electric Vehicle Charger Market Analysis and Forecast 2022-2031, Featuring Indra Renewable Technologies, Wallbox Chargers, Siemens & Power Research Electronics

Europe Bidirectional Electric Vehicle Charger Market Analysis and Forecast 2022-2031, Featuring Indra Renewable Technologies, Wallbox Chargers, Siemens & Power Research Electronics

The "Europe Bidirectional Electric Vehicle Charger Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.