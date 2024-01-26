Conversational Commerce in Sri Lanka Set to Surge: Market Poised for Growth - Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sri Lanka Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dynamic sphere of conversational commerce in Sri Lanka is undergoing rapid growth, with a robust surge in market size and opportunities, as per the latest market intelligence report. The country is forecasted to experience a significant uptick of 19.5% on an annual basis, reaching a valuation of US$0.5 billion in 2023. This substantial growth trajectory is not a fleeting trend, as the industry is predicted to maintain a sturdy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9% from 2022 to 2028, doubling the transaction value to US$1.0 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Scope and Insights of the Sri Lanka Conversational Commerce Sector

The report provides a meticulous and data-driven exploration of conversational commerce within Sri Lanka. It unveils a treasure trove of over 75 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that collectively shape a comprehensive narrative of the market. This includes transaction values, volumes, and the average worth of each transaction. Stakeholders will benefit from the granular examination of virtual assistant types ranging from AI-based entities to traditional chatbots, as well as a spectrum of communication channels including OTT and RCS messaging.

Strategic Market Segmentation

Transaction Value and Volumes across various virtual assistant platforms

Market sizing by Assistant Type – AI-Based Virtual Assistants and Non-Intelligent Chatbots

In-depth analysis of the market share and segmentation by digital communication channels including Chatbots, Digital Voice Assistants, OTT Messaging , and RCS Messaging

Sector-specific growth dynamics with a focus on industries such as Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, and Financial Services, amongst others

Organizational size-based insights catering to Large, Medium-sized, and Small Enterprises

Expenditure projections in conversational commerce applications, including software, IT services, and consulting

Data-Centric Analysis and Strategic Business Implications

The report's findings underscore the rapid adoption of conversational commerce as a mainstream means of engaging customers and streamlining business transactions. This growth spurt is attributed to the shift in consumer behavior and technological advancements that facilitate real-time, personalized communication. It offers an unbiased view, empowering businesses to cultivate market-specific strategies and target high-opportunity segments.

Driving Sri Lanka's Future in Conversational Commerce

The research serves as a pivotal tool for understanding the current landscape and future potential of conversational commerce in Sri Lanka. It delivers strategic knowledge to industry players looking to harness the upward market trend, providing a lens into the myriad of opportunities across various end-use sectors.

