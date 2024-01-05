Conversational Commerce Industry in Italy Set to Achieve Remarkable Growth, with a Projected Market Value of US$9.0 Billion in 2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Italy Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Italy's conversational commerce industry is currently poised for an upward trajectory, with compelling data indicating a significant expansion in market value. Industry analysts forecast an impressive annual growth rate of 21.0%, leading to an anticipated market value of US$9.0 billion in the year 2023.

Further insights from a comprehensive data-centric analysis predict a sustained growth momentum for the industry, earmarking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.9% for the period spanning 2022 to 2028. During this period, the conversational commerce transaction value in Italy is expected to burgeon from the forecasted US$9.0 billion in 2023 to an astounding US$21.3 billion by 2028.

This transformative growth within the sector is backed by detailed market analysis and over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the country level. A deep dive into the conversational commerce landscape reveals comprehensive market size and forecasts, coupled with market share statistics that provide a 360-degree view of the industry's potential. The robust research methodology adopted for this analysis is aligned with industry best practices and a proprietary analytics platform, offering an invaluable vantage point on emerging business and investment opportunities in Italy's burgeoning conversational commerce arena.

Market Dynamics and Sectorial Opportunities

The scope of the research encompasses an array of virtual assistant types, including AI-Based Virtual Assistants and Non-Intelligent Chatbots — each contributing to the intricate fabric of Italy's conversational commerce market. Furthermore, detailed segmentation of the industry by chatbots, digital voice assistants, OTT messaging, and RCS messaging unveils sector-specific growth perspectives.

The assessment extends to key sectors such as Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, Financial Services, Technology Products and Services, among other sectors. This allows for precise targeting of growth segments and the formulation of strategic business solutions.

Focused Insights by Organization Size and Spend by Application

Integral to the report are insights segmented by organization size, covering Large Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises, and Small Enterprises, thus catering to varying scales of market participants. Additionally, key application spend perspectives include Software Application, IT Services, and Consulting Services, offering a diverse range of opportunities for stakeholders.

Strategic Takeaways

Extensive Market Understanding: Gain a thorough perspective on Italy's conversational commerce market dynamics and future growth metrics.

Gain a thorough perspective on conversational commerce market dynamics and future growth metrics. Sector-Specific Opportunities: Harness the insights into end-use sector dynamics to leverage emerging market opportunities.

Harness the insights into end-use sector dynamics to leverage emerging market opportunities. Product Offering Dynamics: Stay abreast of conversational commerce product offerings and their market implications.

Stay abreast of conversational commerce product offerings and their market implications. Targeted Business Strategies: Develop focused strategies to navigate and capitalize on the identified growth segments.

Italy's conversational commerce market presents an unparalleled gateway for innovative and foresighted businesses to chart a profitable course in a rapidly evolving digital commerce landscape. The comprehensive report is a cornerstone reference for stakeholders aiming to harness market opportunities and cultivate preemptive business strategies, propelled by in-depth market intelligence and forward-looking analysis.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7usld

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets