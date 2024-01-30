Conversational Commerce Industry in South Korea Projected to Reach US$117.1 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Korea Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recent market intelligence data indicates a substantial growth trajectory for the conversational commerce industry in South Korea. With the market expected to surge by 23.6% annually to achieve a valuation of US$44.6 billion in 2023, industry stakeholders and investors are closely monitoring the emerging trends and operational KPIs shaping this vibrant sector. By tapping into the opportunities delineated within this data-rich report, entities can fortify their market presence and anticipate the thriving future of South Korea's conversational commerce industry, projected to reach a monumental US$117.1 billion by 2028.

South Korea's Conversational Commerce Expansion Driven by Digital Transformation

Conversational commerce, which leverages AI-driven chatbots and digital voice assistants to facilitate customer interactions, harnesses the power of advanced analytics and tech innovations to reshape consumer engagement. The South Korean market, in particular, is harnessing this technology to serve an internet-savvy demographic, thus propelling the sector forward with an impressive compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3% from 2022 to 2028.

In-Depth Analysis of Key Market Segments

The latest research encapsulates a data-centric exploration of the industry, providing granular insights into the transaction value, volume, and market share statistics. The sector's dynamics are dissected through a lens focused on:

AI-Based Virtual Assistants versus Non-Intelligent Chatbots

Rapid adoption across Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, and other pivotal sectors

The rise of various chatbot applications – Web-Based and App-Based interfaces

Detailed sectoral forecasts for product offering and spend by application

Future Growth Dynamics and Market Opportunities Sector-Wise Prospects & Market Forecasts



The data report meticulously segmentizes the market forecast by organizational size and end-use sectors – spotlighting the nuanced growth across large enterprises down to small businesses. Among the sectors experiencing heightened demand in conversational commerce solutions, Retail Shopping, Healthcare and Wellness, and Financial Services are leading the charge, demonstrating robust integrations of conversational AI platforms.

Through comprehensive analysis, the research provides critical understanding of the industry's future growth dynamics, delving into specifics such as transaction values and application spend. These insights are particularly valuable to businesses and strategists seeking to capitalize on the timely market opportunities in South Korea.

Impacting Corporate Strategy with Key Market Data

The report serves as an instrumental resource for entities gearing towards market-specific strategies. It emboldens corporate decision-making with precise, evidence-based market intelligence and forward-looking analysis. South Korea's conversational commerce industry is undergoing a transformative phase, and the continual infusion of data-centric market research substantiates the strategic positioning of businesses within the space.

With technology advancing at an accelerated pace, the conversational commerce industry in South Korea is poised to not only meet consumer expectations but exceed them, thereby setting new standards for customer interaction and service across the globe.

Strategic Advantages for Stakeholders

Embracing this comprehensive analysis of conversational commerce market dynamics in South Korea equips stakeholders with the discernment required to navigate the multifaceted landscape. Industry participants are encouraged to partake in this growth narrative by leveraging the insights to sculpt proactive and advantageous business strategies, positioning themselves at the forefront of South Korea's conversational commerce evolution.

