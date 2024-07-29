Conversational Computing Platform Market size is set to grow by USD 35.64 billion from 2024-2028, Reduction in time and cost required to develop conversational computing platforms to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global conversational computing platform market size is estimated to grow by USD 35.64 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 55.15% during the forecast period. Reduction in time and cost required to develop conversational computing platforms is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of ai in conversational computing platforms. However, issues associated with data privacy poses a challenge. Key market players include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Amelia US LLC, Artificial Solutions International AB, Creative Virtual Ltd., Eudata, Inbenta Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd., Kore.ai Inc., Liveperson Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., onereach.ai, Oracle Corp., Pypestream Inc., Rasa Technologies Inc., Rulai, Salesforce Inc., and SmarTek21 LLC.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Conversational computing platforms have evolved from handling basic customer queries to executing complex tasks, thanks to advancements in AI and machine learning. AI algorithms analyze customer conversations to determine their needs and take appropriate actions. Sentiment analysis helps understand customer moods, while real-time analytics enables quick human intervention when necessary. Chatbots use natural language processing (NLP) to summarize key information, assisting with product queries and technical support. An example is Woebot, a chatbot using AI technologies for mental health support, implementing cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavior therapy techniques. Woebot, created by Stanford University experts, sends over a million messages weekly to help users cope with depression, anxiety, or loneliness.

The Conversational Computing Platform market is experiencing significant growth as businesses adopt chatbots, text assistants, and voice assistants for advertising, customer service, and internal enterprise systems. Natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), and deep learning are key technologies driving this trend. Cloud-based solutions are popular due to their flexibility and scalability. Telecom, entertainment and media, travel and hospitality, IT and telecom, and startups are major industries investing in conversational AI and generative AI. NLP and ML enable voice recognition technologies for AI chatbots on messaging services and platforms. Customer bases are expanding as these technologies improve digital transformation, remote work, and IT department efficiency. Big Data, IoTs, Blockchain, and bi data analytics are also integrating with conversational computing platforms for enhanced capabilities.

Market Challenges

Conversational computing platforms, which include chatbots and virtual digital assistants, offer valuable insights for businesses by identifying search and buying patterns, consumer behavior, and more. However, data privacy is a significant concern for users. These platforms learn and improve through feedback and behavioral data, but the collection and use of personal information raises privacy and security concerns. Regulations like the GDPR limit data collection and usage, and some conversational computing platforms provide data ownership to customers. However, not all vendors offer this flexibility, and users may not fully understand the data being shared and third-party policies. Compliance with regulations, such as GDPR, is crucial, but some platforms offer workarounds to generate insights while adhering to regulations. Overall, addressing privacy concerns is essential for the growth of the conversational computing market.

The Conversational Computing Platform market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for AI-driven solutions that enhance customer engagement and automate business processes. IT and telecom industries are leading the way, integrating Conversational AI, Generative AI, Computer vision, and Voice recognition technology into their offerings. Messaging services and platforms are also adopting conversational computing solutions to provide more personalized customer service. However, challenges persist. Integrating conversational computing with internal enterprise systems and remote work environments requires IT departments to adapt. Natural Language Interfaces, NLP, ML, and Voice recognition technologies pose challenges in understanding complex queries and providing accurate responses. Big Data, IoTs, Blockchain, Bi data analytics, and AI-based technology require robust conversational techniques for effective information dissemination. Digital Marketing managers seek AI-driven conversational techniques for automated customer queries, insurance quotes, and claims inquiries. Healthcare and other industries also benefit from conversational computing, improving customer satisfaction and streamlining business processes.

Segment Overview

This conversational computing platform market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Virtual digital assistants

1.2 Chatbots Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 APAC

2.3 Europe

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Virtual digital assistants- The Conversational Computing Platform market is experiencing significant growth as businesses seek to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations. These platforms enable natural language processing, allowing for human-like interactions between users and machines. Companies can build chatbots and voice assistants to handle customer queries, automate workflows, and gather valuable data. This technology is transforming industries, from retail and finance to healthcare and education. By integrating conversational computing into their strategies, businesses can improve customer satisfaction, reduce response times, and gain a competitive edge.

The global Cloud AI market is projected to reach $122 billion by 2028, driven by increasing adoption of AI-powered services across industries. Cloud AI solutions offer scalable, cost-effective data processing and advanced analytics. Meanwhile, the Edge Computing market is expected to hit $80 billion by 2027, fueled by the demand for real-time data processing and reduced latency. Edge computing complements Cloud AI by enabling faster decision-making at the data source, enhancing overall system efficiency and performance. Both markets are experiencing rapid growth due to technological advancements and rising enterprise needs.

Research Analysis

Conversational computing solutions have revolutionized the way businesses interact with their customers and automate business processes. These technologies, which include speech synthesis and recognition, natural language understanding, and neural networks, enable AI-based systems to understand and respond to customer queries, provide insurance quotes and claims inquiries, and even offer healthcare consultations. Automated conversational techniques, such as chatbots and conversational AI, have become essential tools for digital marketing managers to enhance customer satisfaction and engagement. Generative AI and computer vision are also being integrated into conversational computing platforms to provide more personalized and visual experiences. Voice recognition technology and AI chatbots are transforming messaging services and platforms, making customer service more efficient and effective. Overall, conversational computing is a rapidly growing market that offers significant benefits for businesses and consumers alike.

Market Research Overview

Conversational computing solutions are revolutionizing the way businesses interact with their customers and internal systems. Speech synthesis and speech recognition, powered by neural networks and natural language understanding, enable automated conversational techniques for handling customer queries, providing insurance quotes, and managing claims inquiries. These technologies are not limited to customer service but also extend to healthcare, digital marketing, advertising, and more. AI-based technology, including natural language processing, machine learning, and deep learning, plays a crucial role in understanding and responding to customer needs. Conversational AI, generative AI, computer vision, and voice recognition technologies are transforming industries such as telecom, entertainment and media, travel and hospitality, and startups. Consulting and training, support and maintenance, cloud services, and IT departments are essential for implementing and optimizing conversational computing solutions. Remote work and internal enterprise systems are also benefiting from these advanced technologies. Big Data, IoTs, Blockchain, and Bi data analytics are integral to enhancing the capabilities of conversational computing platforms.

