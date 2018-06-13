Conversation.one is Amazon Alexa-Certified for Financial Institutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexa skills, Google Home actions, FB messenger bots, intelligent assistants – the world of conversational interfaces is booming. In parallel, banks and credit unions seek to improve customer service while reducing their high call center personnel costs. However, a lack of skills and knowledge in this new, dynamic market makes it almost impossible for businesses to embrace these trends.

Conversation.one is partnering with Amazon Alexa to allow small-medium financial institutions to launch their Alexa skills in a secure and sustainable way. Hundreds of bankers gave their popular vote to Conversation.one as 'Best of Show' winners at the Finovate SV 2018 after listening to a whopping 30 presentations on innovative products and companies, after the company demonstrated how banks and credit unions can build their conversational applications in less than 3 minutes and have them instantly deployed on Amazon Alexa, Chatbot, phone assistance, Google Home and any other device and channel.

At the end of last year, CONVERSATION.ONE launched its platform for financial institutions, to help them build their conversational applications in a snap! Without the need for coding or any complex integrations, any bank or credit union can build its Alexa skill, Google Home action, chatbot, messaging and even IVR system, in less than 5 minutes!

Conversation.one has recently been working with the Amazon Alexa team to allow small-medium financial institutions to launch their Alexa skills in a secure and sustainable way. NEFCU, Nassau Educators Credit Union, and First Abilene CU are the first to leverage the platform's certification, and launch their skills on Amazon Alexa.

*Watch Rachel Batish Co-Founder of Conversation.one demonstrate how the platform works, in just 7 minutes, at Finovate 2018*

http://finovate.com/videos/finovatespring-2018-conversation-one/

Conversation.one's banking solution offers automatic API integration for more than 10,000 FIs. The platform offers more than 25 pre-built conversational flows that provide customers with access to real time data and insights, including information on their accounts' balance, recent transactions, as well as the transfer of money from one account to another.

"Banks and CUs are struggling against fintech companies and social networks. Money is being shifted from traditional organizations to the new mediums", says CEO Chen Levkovich. "Conversation.one's seamless conversational solution allows Banks and CUs to finally fight back."

Conversation.one provides strict security modules that enable FIs to implement and enforce their individual security standards for different conversational channels. The platform provides an SSO module and a 2-factor authentication module. Together, these features bridge the gap that has been created by conversational services.

About Conversation.one

Conversation.one is a build-once-deploy-anywhere platform for conversational applications which combines deep-learning and crowd-sourcing methodologies to continuously improve conversational accuracy and build rich, fluent and natural correspondence with any device, while maximizing user communication.

For more details contact:

Rachel Batish

197087@email4pr.com

347-824-6388

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conversationone-is-amazon-alexa-certified-for-financial-institutions-300665593.html

SOURCE Conversation.one

Related Links

https://conversation.one

