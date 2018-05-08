Conversation.one Named 'Cool Vendor' for 2018 by Gartner

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversation.one has been included in Gartner's 2018 "Cool Vendors," listing in Conversational Application Design and Development, composed by Adrian Leow, Rob Dunie, Jason Wong and Marty Resnick (https://www.gartner.com/doc/3873983).

Conversation.one - the build-once-deploy-anywhere platform for conversational applications is announced Cool Vendor by Gartner

Conversation.one enables organizations to build, deploy and enhance their Alexa Skills, Google Home Actions, FB Messenger bots, Phone and Texting assistants in a single process, in a matter of minutes. Leveraging deep-learning and crowdsourcing methodologies, the platform succeeds in improving accuracy levels of voice and chat interactions between humans and machines by more than 100%.

"We are excited to be recognized by Gartner for our unique and 'cool' technology," commented Chen Levkovich, Founder and CEO of Conversation.one. "We see it as great validation for our strategy and look forward to continuing to offer our clients and other industry leaders the best solution for cross-channel conversational applications."

Why Conversation.one is "Cool"

Gartner has identified chatbots and voice apps as hot technology topics, which organizations are exploring and seeking to invest in, but also lack the skills and resources to develop and deploy, easily and quickly.

Conversation.one enables IT teams to take advantage of a high-productivity development platform to build chatbots and voice skills without coding, and deploy them across multiple touchpoints, including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Facebook Messenger and individual company chat or voice bots. Conversation.one is valuable for both marketers and business users with no programming skills, across the range of companies - to build chatbots at scale.

Who Should Care?

Application leaders looking to develop and deploy to production, chatbots and voice apps, quickly and easily, without having to acquire extensive new resources or skills. By leveraging Conversation.one's free-trial offering, companies can log in to the platform, use its prebuilt templates and back-end connectors, and bring conversational apps to market in no-time.

About Conversation.one

Conversation.one is a build-once-deploy-anywhere platform for conversational applications. From Alexa Skills and chatbots, to Google Home actions, phone and texting intelligent assistants, Conversation.one offers a no-coding, intuitive, visual and user-friendly platform that allows businesses to build, maintain and update their conversational apps. The platform combines deep-learning and crowd-sourcing methodologies to improve conversational accuracy and build enriched, correspondence with any device, while maximizing user communication.

