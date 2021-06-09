'Conversations That Matter: Addressing Client Concerns, Hopes and Dreams in Uncertain Times' Gets Nod From Panel of Industry Judges

LEAWOOD, Kan., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Communications, Inc. (www.ImpactCommunications.org), a full-service marketing and PR firm that works exclusively with independent financial advisors and allied institutions such as custodians, independent broker/dealers, consulting companies and fintech firms, today announced that it has been named a finalist for the Digital Campaign of the Year in the Marketing/PR Firm category of the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards for the "Conversations That Matter" project, which was produced in partnership with the Advisory Solutions arm of Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life) (https://www.allianzlife.com/for-financial-professionals/the-conversations-that-matter-project). The Conversations That Matter project was also honored in a second category, with Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America named as a finalist in the Insurance/Service category.

The awards are judged by a panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry and overseen by WealthManagement.com editor-in-chief David Armstrong. The seventh annual event received a record-shattering number of nominations; more than 900 entries were received from 346 companies. Impact Communications was selected as a finalist in the category that pays tribute to the industry's most creative digital marketing campaigns and to the imaginative contributions coming from marketing and PR firms serving organizations in financial services. The final round of judging will now begin, with the winners in each category revealed on Sept. 9, 2021, at the grand gala and awards ceremony taking place at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

The 2020 project was a collaborative effort managed by Marie Swift, president and CEO of Impact Communications. Key participants also included Anne Laffin, Corrine Smith, Leslie Swid and Quinn Law at Impact Communications and Charles Boline, Sarah Manarch and Matt Ohme at Allianz Life. A follow-on project with a working title of "Mastering the Conversation" is in various stages of completion in 2021.

"I couldn't be more proud of this fantastic collaboration between Allianz Life and their Advisory Solutions team and my team here at Impact Communications. It is an honor to be named as a finalist for this prestigious award," said Swift.

The 2020 "Conversations That Matter" project focused on how financial advisors rapidly adjusted to the challenges presented in 2020. After hearing from 342 advisors, a special report was created that captures how the pandemic affected the conversations advisors had with their clients. In addition, a series of webinars and videos with industry insightfuls added extra value. Participating thought leaders included Bob Veres, Joel Bruckenstein, Carl Richards, Carolyn McClanahan, Meir Statman, Sonya Lutter, Melanie Housden, John Enright, Bonnie Sewell and Shannon Stone. Heather Kelly, Senior Vice President of Advisory and Strategic Accounts for Allianz Life, provided thought leadership and guidance as the project began to unfold in 2020.

Founded in 1993 by Marie Swift, who prior to Impact Communications was Director of Corporate Communications for a nationally known wealth management firm and regional office for one of the largest independent broker/dealers in the country, Impact Communications works with a select group of fintech companies, financial institutions such as custodians and independent broker/dealers, RIA networks and membership organizations, OSJs, allied consulting entities, wealth management firms and independent advisors. Private coaching, on-camera training, branding and customized websites, content creation, and personalized media strategies enable Impact clients to reach their overarching goals.

A prolific writer and respected consultant in the financial planning profession, Swift has appeared on NPR and been featured in numerous video interviews. Her quotes and articles have been published by The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, MarketWatch, Barron's and dozens of financial services trade publications such as Financial Planning, Wealth Management, Advisor Perspectives, Financial Advisor, RIA Intel, RIABiz, NAPFA Advisor, Journal of Financial Planning and ThinkAdvisor. She profiles interesting people in the financial services industry on the blog Best Practices in the Financial Services Industry and in the "Swift Chat" audio/video interview series, which is co-hosted by Impact VP and head of social/digital strategy Jonny Swift. She is also currently serving as emcee of NAPFA's "Playbook" webinar series and NAPFA's "Mindset Mastery" podcasts. For more information about Impact Communications, please visit www.ImpactCommunications.org.

