CONVERSATIONS WITH 175 CHURCH GROUPS REVEAL STRONG DEMAND FOR ISRAEL TRAVEL ONCE REGIONAL STABILITY RETURNS

America Israel Tours® reports that approximately 90% of church groups that postponed Israel travel since 2023 intend to return once regional stability is restored

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite ongoing conflict in the Middle East, conversations with more than 175 church groups across the United States indicate that interest in future travel to Israel remains remarkably strong among Christian pastors, ministry leaders, and faith-based travelers.

According to America Israel Tours®, a U.S.-based tour operator specializing in Christian travel to Israel and other biblical destinations, the company has spoken with more than 175 church groups since 2023 whose planned Israel journeys were postponed due to regional instability.

Jerusalem Christian Quarter

During those conversations, pastors and ministry leaders were asked whether they anticipated resuming travel to Israel once conditions stabilized and regional tensions involving Iran, Lebanon, and other neighboring areas subsided. The findings suggest that approximately 90% of the church groups interviewed expect to resume travel to Israel once regional stability returns.

"Since 2023, we have personally spoken with more than 175 church leaders and group organizers whose churches postponed booked journeys to Israel," said Noam Matas, founder of America Israel Tours®. "These church groups represent more than 7,000 prospective travelers and reveal strong demand for future Israel travel. The overwhelming message has been remarkably consistent. They are not asking whether they will return to Israel. They are asking when they can return."

The continued interest also comes as Israel experiences a wave of significant biblical archaeological discoveries. Among the developments generating attention from pastors and Bible teachers are the ongoing excavation of Jerusalem's ancient Pilgrimage Road, recent discoveries beneath and around the Western Wall area that continue to expand understanding of ancient Jerusalem, and ongoing excavations at Bethsaida, traditionally recognized as the hometown of Peter, Andrew, and Philip.

Many church leaders interviewed by America Israel Tours® cited these discoveries as additional reasons they hope to visit Israel in the future, noting that archaeology continues to provide new context and understanding of the biblical world.

"For many pastors, these discoveries are incredibly exciting," Matas said. "The Bible is not changing, but archaeology continues to deepen our understanding of it. Many of the church leaders we speak with are eager to experience these discoveries firsthand and see how they connect to the biblical narrative."

While many churches have temporarily redirected travelers to alternative biblical destinations such as Greece, Turkey, Italy, Jordan, and Egypt, Israel continues to occupy a unique place in long-term ministry travel planning.

Before the current conflict, Christian visitors represented one of Israel's most important tourism segments. Millions of Christians have traveled to Israel over the years to visit locations associated with the life and ministry of Jesus, the early Church, and the history of the Bible.

In 2019, a record 4.5 million tourists visited Israel. According to Israel's Ministry of Tourism, approximately 54% of those visitors were Christians, representing roughly 2.4 million travelers. These figures underscore the significant role Christian tourism has played in Israel's visitor economy and highlight the scale of demand that many industry observers believe could return once regional stability is restored.

"Visiting Israel remains one of the most meaningful experiences available to Christian travelers," Matas added. "What we are seeing is not a decline in interest. We are seeing demand that has been temporarily paused. When church leaders believe the time is right, many are prepared to return."

America Israel Tours® believes the conversations reflect significant pent-up demand among faith-based travelers and suggest that Christian tourism could experience a substantial rebound once regional stability returns.

About America Israel Tours®

Founded in 2004, America Israel Tours® is a U.S.-based tour operator specializing in Christian travel to Israel and other biblical destinations. The company works with churches, ministries, pastors, and individual travelers throughout North America, offering faith-based journeys to Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Greece, Turkey, Italy, and other destinations connected to the Bible.

About Noam Matas

Noam Matas is the founder of America Israel Tours® and has spent more than two decades working with churches, pastors, ministry leaders, and Christian travelers throughout North America. Since 2004, he has helped organize biblical journeys for tens of thousands of travelers visiting Israel and other biblical destinations.

Media Contact

Noam Matas

Founder, America Israel Tours®

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SOURCE America Israel Tours