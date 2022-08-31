Conversica Continues Partner Ecosystem Momentum With New Exec from Salesforce

Eron Sunando joins as Vice President of Global Alliances and Business Development

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversica, Inc. , the leader in Conversational AI solutions for enterprise revenue teams, today announced the addition of growth and strategy expert Eron Sunando as Vice President of Global Alliances and Business Development.

With over 20 years of experience, Sunando will build Conversica's partner ecosystem and go-to-market strategy. His addition to the team demonstrates continued momentum in Conversica's pursuit of strategic growth & partnerships that add value for customers. Earlier this year Conversica announced an integration with customer success platform Gainsight and prior to that the company announced a partnership with 6sense, a leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue.

"We want to continue building our partnerships with companies across industries to better serve our customers and add to the capabilities of our products," says Jim Kaskade, CEO of Conversica. "With a deep understanding of the tech and customer industries in the U.S. and abroad, Eron Sunando has the expertise to lead the creation and implementation of new and original capabilities to Conversica's portfolio as the demand from our customers and partners keeps rising."

Digital Transformation Leader

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sunando previously worked at Salesforce as VP of Commerce Cloud product strategy and growth. He helped Salesforce's customers and partners imagine and design their industry transformation possibilities and strategies toward a more customer-centric and scalable digital business.

He has held various senior positions in sales, consulting, operations, and technology management roles, bringing customer intimacy through cross-industry knowledge, innovation, product development, and Go-To-Market experiences. Sunando has extensive international work experience spanning the U.S, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan.

"Building the Strategic Alliance and Business Development function will drive Conversica's nonlinear business growth as we take our platform headless, allowing our partners to drive 'on platform' innovation for customer success," added Sunando. "We will look to add industry capabilities to our portfolio and invite partners to jointly build unique smart AI solutions as we expand our offerings and alliances."

About Conversica

Conversica's AI-powered Digital Assistants supercharge revenue teams for growth. They enable Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success teams to acquire untapped revenue through perfectly structured conversations. With billions of human interactions spanning more than a decade, Conversica's AI Assistants have learned to influence and persuade customers and prospects throughout the customer journey lifecycle. Unlike chatbots, they are powerfully human and can hold meaningful conversations at every touchpoint. They fuel the conversations that create brand loyalty and maximize every revenue opportunity. They know how to say just the right thing at just the right time to help grow revenue, improve customer experience, reduce costs, increase operational efficiencies, and build brand awareness. Conversica's Conversation Automation platform is used by leaders nationwide to get the conversation going and build the workforce of the future, today.

