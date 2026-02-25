Conversion Logix® Appoints Mark Musburger as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned finance leader joins multifamily marketing agency to support rapid growth and expansion of marketing technology platform

BOTHELL, Wash., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversion Logix, a marketing and technology company serving the multifamily, senior living, and student housing industries, today announced it has hired Mark Musburger as Chief Financial Officer.

Mark Musburger, Chief Financial Officer, Conversion Logix

Musburger brings more than two decades of finance leadership across high-growth technology companies, with deep expertise in strategic CFO leadership, FP&A, and scaling organizations through disciplined financial planning and operational finance. Most recently, he served as the CFO at Banzai International, Inc. He has also held CFO roles at Corvee and Synclive.com, along with senior finance leadership positions at Identity Digital, Avalara, Solavei, and T-Mobile.

"Mark is a proven finance leader with the experience and strategic mindset we need as Conversion Logix continues to grow and evolve in the AI era," said Andrew Cederlind, President and COO of Conversion Logix. "We're adding new clients across key housing sectors while expanding our data and platform capabilities, including investments in AI and predictive leasing technology. Mark's background scaling tech organizations makes him the right leader to help ensure we can keep growing while continuing to invest in innovation."

"I'm excited to join Conversion Logix at such a pivotal moment," said Mark Musburger, Chief Financial Officer. "The company is uniquely positioned at the intersection of marketing performance and technology for the housing industry. I'm looking forward to helping build the financial foundation that enables continued innovation, smart investment in product development, and long-term value for customers."

About Conversion Logix

Conversion Logix is a multifamily performance marketing and technology company transforming how property management teams convert interest into leases. By helping clients drive measurable performance through innovative advertising solutions and our proprietary attribution platform, CLiQ, we replace guesswork with data-driven certainty and turn digital engagement into occupied, thriving communities.

For more information, visit conversionlogix.com.

