Conversion Logix® Appoints Sarah Gaeta as New CEO to Lead a New Phase of Growth

"With the overwhelmingly positive reception of our Conversion Cloud offering in the marketplace, we recognized that SaaS enhances the future of the company, and we are thrilled to have Sarah lead our team forward. With proven success in transforming and growing SaaS businesses, Sarah brings a rich history of success identifying and delivering new markets, new customers, new business models and new ideas to achieve revenue and profit to our team," commented Jeff Jobe, Conversion Logix co-founder. Jobe will be taking on an Executive Chairman role supporting Gaeta as CEO.

Named one of the "Top 50 Women in Technology'' by the National Diversity Council in 2019, Gaeta is a seasoned technology leader. Beginning her career in technical support and QA at Adobe Systems, Gaeta rose quickly, taking on roles of increasing responsibility in product management and marketing. She holds a patent for what is now a key feature of Adobe Acrobat, generating over $100M in revenue for the company. Gaeta then went on to lead global product management efforts for a number of growing companies, including Motorola Mobility (a Google company). She spent five years with TiVo Corporation (now XPERI), where she was promoted to report to the CEO as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Metadata business unit, leading a team of over 250 to transform their go-to-market approach.

"Conversion Logix has generated hundreds of millions in revenue in the form of leads, appointments and sales for their clients through innovative digital marketing strategies, and I'm thrilled to be joining them as they are poised to bring even more value through their software offerings," said Gaeta. "They have a talented team in place, and I look forward to harnessing their creativity and creating a shared vision for growth."

About Conversion Logix

Conversion Logix®, LLC provides digital marketing services and licenses lead-generation software to industry leaders in the multi-family housing, senior living, automotive dealerships, and small business markets. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's small business marketplace. Conversion Logix has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 and Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 Growing Companies. Conversion Logix is a Premier Google Partner, Facebook Marketing Partner, and developed The Conversion Cloud®, a lead-gen software suite designed to help businesses get more leads, appointments, and sales. Learn how Conversion Logix is transforming local business marketing at www.conversionlogix.com.

