Conversion Logix® Launches The Conversion Cloud® Partner Program, a Private-Label SaaS and Turnkey Agency Service, Aimed at Growing Agency Revenue!

Jeff Jobe, CEO, Conversion Logix, stated: "Agency growth opportunities in 2021 are enormous. Businesses are searching for solutions that simplify sales and lead-generation in an online world. The Partner Program offers clients a suite of powerful SaaS solutions under the agency's own brand name."

The Conversion Cloud's software suite includes six lead-gen tools and an on-demand Market Attribution report, called Clarity®. Clarity provides summarized data for a marketing agency to understand how digital campaigns are performing and where to improve them.



"Every account you add through The Conversion Cloud Partner Program generates more revenue for your agency, increases lead conversion rates, and strengthens your relationships with clients," Mr. Jobe added.



The Conversion Cloud Partner Program has already expanded its client base as it continues to bring existing marketing agencies more leads, appointments, and sales. In addition, The Partner Program promotes a professional community and social platform for agency collaboration and ideation.



Conversion Logix®, LLC provides digital marketing services and licenses lead-generation software to industry leaders in the multi-family housing, senior living, automotive dealerships, and small business markets. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's small business marketplace. Conversion Logix has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 and Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 Growing Companies. Conversion Logix is a Premier Google Partner, Facebook Marketing Partner, and developed The Conversion Cloud®, a lead-gen software suite designed to help businesses get more leads, appointments, and sales. Learn how Conversion Logix is transforming local business marketing at www.conversionlogix.com or www.partner.theconversioncloud.com.

