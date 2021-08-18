Conversion Logix® Makes the Inc. 5000 List for the Sixth Consecutive Year, Ranking No.1,285 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 374%

In its eleven-year history, Conversion Logix has received regional and national recognition as a fast-growing private company by the Austin Business Journal, Puget Sound Business Journal, and Inc. 5000. Within the past three years, the size of the organization has more than doubled. Gaeta attributes this history of growth to the company's continued focus on innovation and customer service in the digital marketing and attribution space.

"In 2020 we saw an increase in demand for digital marketing and lead generation software as businesses responded to shifts in consumer behavior. As a digital marketing and lead generation software provider with a concierge-level marketing agency, we've been able to meet this growing demand in the marketplace while maintaining an unparalleled level of customer service. Our focus on delivering a personalized client experience coupled with our investment in lead attribution and scheduling software has enabled us to share better insights with our clients and develop higher performing campaigns," stated Gaeta.

In addition to adding digital agency services and investing in software development, Conversion Logix plans to expand its business through new strategic partnerships. The company recently launched The Conversion Cloud® Partner Program, which gives marketing agencies the ability to license custom branded lead generation and attribution software to increase their clients' campaign performance and deliver valuable campaign insights.

About Conversion Logix

Conversion Logix®, LLC provides digital marketing services and licenses lead generation software to industry leaders in the multifamily housing, senior living, automotive dealership, and small business markets. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's small business marketplace. Conversion Logix has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 and Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 Growing Companies. Conversion Logix is a Premier Google Partner, Facebook Marketing Partner, and developed The Conversion Cloud®, a lead generation software suite designed to help businesses get more leads, appointments, and sales. Learn how Conversion Logix is transforming local business marketing at www.conversionlogix.com.

