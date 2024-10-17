Conversion Logix Unveils CLiQ: The Premier Marketing Operating System for Multifamily Leaders

Introducing CLiQ: A Cutting-Edge Solution for Multifamily Marketing Leaders to Manage & Optimize Campaign Performance Across Portfolios

SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversion Logix is proud to announce the launch of Conversion Logix iQ (CLiQ), a revolutionary marketing operating system designed specifically for multifamily and senior living property management leaders. CLiQ is set to transform how marketing leaders manage and optimize their campaigns, providing unparalleled insights and performance through advanced AI-driven tools.

Conversion Logix Unveils CLiQ

"As the multifamily landscape becomes increasingly complex, the need for a centralized system to streamline marketing activities has never been greater," said Andrew Cederlind, President of Conversion Logix. "CLiQ offers a strategic partnership, empowering marketing leaders to scale their advertising, profitably launch large portfolios, centralize campaign management, and uncover critical attribution that goes beyond first and last touch."

Unlike other multifamily marketing operating systems, CLiQ leverages unparalleled industry-specific advertising expertise and proprietary lead attribution data to provide campaign recommendations that outperform market standards, ensuring that every dollar spent drives maximum leasing velocity.

"Deciding where to invest marketing dollars shouldn't be guesswork," says Martin Stein, Chief Analytics Officer at Conversion Logix. "With CLiQ's Unified Attribution capabilities, we've been able to move beyond traditional reporting methods, enabling us to more accurately credit marketing activities that have historically been misrepresented and undervalued," says Stein. Utilizing sophisticated probabilistic modeling, CLiQ delivers real-time, actionable insights that enable marketing teams to make data-driven decisions with confidence.

One thing that separates CLiQ from other marketing solutions is the focus on keeping human expertise in the process. CLiQ is designed to enhance human decision-making rather than replace it. The platform combines automation, AI, and expert human insights, allowing marketers to efficiently scale their operations while maintaining human oversight.

For marketing leaders looking to optimize their strategies and achieve measurable results, Conversion Logix's new marketing operating system delivers the peace of mind needed to thrive in a competitive market.

General availability for Unified Attribution coming later in Q4. To learn more about CLiQ or to schedule a demo, visit conversionlogix.com/cliq.

About Conversion Logix

Conversion Logix is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions tailored for the multifamily, senior living, and student housing industries. Conversion Logix has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for seven years in a row and listed in Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 Growing Companies. Conversion Logix is a Premier Google Partner, a Meta Business Partner, and developed The Conversion Cloud®, a lead generation software suite that's delivered over one million leads to businesses. With a commitment to transparency, excellence, and client success, Conversion Logix continues to set new standards in digital marketing, helping clients achieve measurable results and optimize their marketing ROI.

