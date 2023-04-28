Conversion of shares in AB Electrolux

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to AB Electrolux articles of association, owners of Series A shares are entitled to request that such shares are converted to Series B shares. Conversion reduces the total number of votes in the company.

During April 2023, 180 Series A shares were at the request of shareholders converted to Series B shares, following which the total number of votes amounts to 35,680,690.5.

The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 283,077,393 shares, of which 8,192,168 are Series A shares and 274,885,225 are Series B shares.

