ConversionIQ.ai Wins 2026 ARDA Award for AI Product

Patent-pending AI sales engine turns digital intent into revenue by closing engagement gaps, communicating in 91 languages, across six specialized agents on every major channel

ORLANDO, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ConversionIQ.ai was named the winner of the 2026 ARDA Award for AI Product in the Advertising, Promotion & Communications category at the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Spring Conference Awards Ceremony at The Bellagio Las Vegas.

Winner of the 2026 ARDY Award for Best AI Product, ConversionIQ.ai enables unlimited, autonomous one-to-one conversations to drive higher conversions. Speed Speed ConversionIQ.ai co-founders Jason and Brooke Tremblay receiving the 2026 ARDY Award for Best AI Product 2026

"Every day, vacation ownership operators lose buyers they never knew they had: a comment on a Facebook ad that went unanswered, a web visitor who left before a rep could call back, a new owner who had one question during the rescission window and got voicemail. ConversionIQ exists to close every one of those moments. Our six-agent architecture means the right conversation happens on the right channel, in the buyer's language, in seconds, not hours. This award is confirmation that the industry is ready to stop letting revenue walk out the door."

— Jason Tremblay, CEO & Co-Founder, ConversionIQ.ai

ConversionIQ.ai deploys six specialized AI agents handling goal orchestration, identity resolution, creative personalization, conversational selling, cross-channel memory, and compliance across web, SMS, WhatsApp, and social in 91+ languages, 24/7. The platform takes a prospect from a social media comment all the way through tour confirmation, anti-rescission outreach, and owner referral activation, without human handoff gaps. It can integrate bi-directionally with Salesforce, HubSpot, Centershift, Northwind, and other leading CRM and PMS systems, and can be piloted on a single property in as few as 14 days.

Reflecting on the industry's shift toward digital-first solutions, Jason Gamel, President and CEO of ARDA, noted the importance of adopting modern tools to meet consumer demands.

"At ARDA, we are committed to showcasing how technological innovation can enhance our members' ability to connect with travelers," said Jason Gamel. "The integration of advanced tools like these across our own digital platforms serves as a primary example of how our members are utilizing cutting-edge technology to streamline engagement and improve the overall user experience."

Furthering this commitment to digital excellence, ARDA has integrated both CommentResponder, an AI-driven social response platform, and ChattiLive conversational webchat, across several of its official consumer-facing websites. These integrations are designed to enhance member engagement and provide deeper insights into digital interactions for the association.

For more information about Conversioniq.ai's award-winning marketing solutions, visit https://www.conversioniq.ai/industries/vacation-ownership. To learn more about the ARDA 2026 Conference and the association's mission, visit arda.org.

About ConversionIQ.ai

ConversionIQ.ai is an industrial-grade sentient intelligence engine designed to bridge the gap between digital intent and physical revenue. Utilizing a proprietary suite of specialized agents, including Chatti, Matti, Maestri, Dotti, Omni, and Auditti - the platform delivers omnichannel engagement across Web, SMS, Social, and WhatsApp in 91 languages.

Built on patent-pending solutions and a "Revenue Architecture" framework, ConversionIQ.ai empowers world-class brands to unmask anonymous intent, protect brand reputation in real-time, and drive quantifiable ROI with persistent memory and objective-driven purpose. The company is founded by serial entrepreneurs Jason and Brooke Tremblay alongside Suzanne Mora and Esdras Herrera. Angel investment backing provided by Bel Sogno Enterprises, the family office of industry titans John and Marcia Rowley, the legendary founders of International Cruise & Excursions and the current founders and owners of Open Network Exchange (ONE), the industry-leading global technology and services platform.

About ARDA: ARDA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, Washington, DC-based trade association for the vacation ownership and timeshare industries, representing more than 300 privately held and publicly traded companies. ARDA's members include developers, exchange companies, vacation clubs, timeshare resale and rental companies, timeshare owner associations (HOAs), resort management companies, industry vendors, consultants, and legal and regulatory experts.

SOURCE ConversionIQ.ai