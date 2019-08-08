Conversocial Appoints New CTO to Support Continued Growth

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversocial , the leading customer service platform built for messaging channels, today announced that Iskandar Najmuddin has joined the company as its CTO. In his new role, Iskandar will be responsible for the development of Conversocial's platform technology and leading the engineering team. He will report directly to Ido Bornstein-HaCohen, CEO, and will work alongside Mat Munro, CPO, to lead Conversocial's R&D function.

Conversocial acquired San Francisco-based chatbot company, Assist, back in March to offer scalable, customer service on messaging channels that strike the right balance between adaptive automation and human support. Iskandar's hire will allow Conversocial to support the rollout of the new technology for its customers at a time where 62 percent of consumers say they are more likely to be repeat customers to brands they can connect with on messaging channels.

Iskandar brings more than 20 years of experience in web technologies to the new role, serving as a pragmatic co-founder of several agency-style businesses, including London's first dedicated social media agency, Nudge Social Media. In his most recent position at Rackspace, he built a key part of the company's EMEA Professional Services business, designed to help customers unlock the value of cloud platforms by adopting modern software-driven practices.

"We are excited to welcome Iskandar to our senior leadership team as we continue to invest heavily in powering customer service over messaging channels, ultimately driving improved call center efficiency and increased customer satisfaction," said Ido Bornstein-HaCohen, CEO of Conversocial. "Iskandar has a proven track record of being a creative problem solver who has achieved business goals by leveraging the innovative use of technology. This is important for our future success as we look to expand on our mission of creating meaningful customer interactions by combining humans and automation for customer service on messaging channels, and we are thrilled to have him along for the ride."

Along with Iskandar's hire, Conversocial plans to continue growing its engineering headcount throughout the year, furthering its commitment to enhance its product capabilities. Iskandar will be responsible for supporting the team's learning in the product design process on a day-to-day basis, and fostering their growth as engineers.

"The world of asynchronous communications over private messaging channels is unlocking massive potential when it comes to the future of customer service," said Najmuddin. "Conversocial has a huge opportunity to allow businesses to deliver a great customer service with the help of our technology, and I'm excited to join this highly-talented team to lead the overall technical vision, providing the industry's most advanced technology to customers worldwide."

About Conversocial

Conversocial helps brands connect and develop meaningful relationships with their customers at scale. Tapping into the unique nature of private messaging channels and combining human agents with self-service through adaptive automation, Conversocial enables brands to deliver effortless customer service for happier consumers and increased brand efficiency over messaging channels. In 2019 the company acquired Assist, a leading enterprise chatbot platform, providing its customers with an advanced, integrated experience across bot and human customer service.

Partnering with hundreds of forward-thinking brands such as Google, Sephora, T-Mobile, and Alaska Airlines to help them deliver a better customer experience, Conversocial has offices in New York, London, and San Francisco.

