Conversocial Integrates WeChat Messaging as a Digital Customer Care Channel

WeChat represents an audience of over 1 Billion users in China, whom many use as their sole access to news, information and social networking. However, for many international brands, the Mainland Chinese market has been a challenging region to engage customers. With this integration, Western brands can now leverage WeChat as a digital customer service channel directly into China, eliminating the friction between U.S. and Chinese markets.

"Messaging is already transforming the digital care strategy for thousands of major brands by enabling customers to effortlessly get help on the same platforms they already use to communicate with friends and family," said Joshua March, CEO & Founder of Conversocial. "We are proud to be among the first digital customer service platforms to integrate directly with WeChat, allowing our clients to extend messaging-based support to their customers throughout China and the rest of Asia."

"Conversocial's addition of WeChat has been imperative for a large brand like us to engage with our massive foreign customer base, ultimately enhancing their overall experience with us," says Cathay Pacific Social Media Manager, Priscilla Chok. "For the first time, our social customer care team can filter through the noise and prioritize conversations that truly need a response from a live agent, allowing our agents and managers to engage in WeChat messaging conversations at scale."

Conversocial is making use of several unique WeChat features such as transcribing voice notes sent by users, while also offering direct Mainland Chinese implementation—providing higher availability and reliability of messaging content and data access. WeChat support will be coming out of beta and available to all Conversocial customers in April.

About Conversocial

Conversocial is a leading customer engagement platform for today's digital customer. Delivering a unified approach to a new generation of customer care that replaces traditional service channels, Conversocial enables hundreds of global brands including Hyatt, Tesco and Alaska Airlines to ensure they are supporting in-the-moment resolution, at scale, to drive profitable and lasting relationships through all social and digital channels. Conversocial creates a clear digital path for brand and consumer engagement that combines best-in-class technology and world-class services.



In a digitally empowered consumer era, Conversocial expands how brands deliver digital customer care by deploying human-centric, cross service options that include Facebook Messenger, Facebook, Twitter, SMS, Instagram, Google Play Store Reviews, YouTube, WeChat and more, while offering consumers seamless consistency and cohesion.



Conversocial is an official Facebook Preferred Developer, Facebook Marketing Partner and Instagram Community Management Partner. For more information, visit http://www.conversocial.com or @conversocial on Twitter.

Media Contact:

North 6th Agency, Inc. (For Conversocial)

212-334-9753, ext. 117

conversocial@n6a.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conversocial-integrates-wechat-messaging-as-a-digital-customer-care-channel-300620426.html

SOURCE Conversocial

Related Links

http://www.conversocial.com

