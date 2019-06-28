Conversocial Promotes Ido Bornstein-HaCohen to Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversocial, the leading digital customer care platform, today announced that Ido Bornstein-HaCohen was promoted to CEO to further the company's promise to completely revolutionize the 60-year-old customer service industry. Founder and former CEO Joshua March will remain on the company's board.

Bornstein-HaCohen joined Conversocial as COO in 2017 to oversee all commercial operations. Before coming on board, he achieved significant success growing and scaling companies with more than 15 years of experience in executive leadership positions at LivePerson, a leading Salesforce Consultancy and SAP. In early 2019, he was appointed Conversocial's president, expanding his responsibilities to include product and engineering oversight.

"When Ido and I first met, a number of years before he joined Conversocial, we connected over our shared vision for how social media and mobile messaging were going to disrupt customer engagement, Ido was one of the first senior executives in the industry who shared this vision," said March. "I'm excited to see Conversocial mature into our next stage of growth and scale under his leadership, with our vision now coming to fruition and messaging rapidly becoming the default channel for customer service."

Under Bornstein-HaCohen's guidance, Conversocial saw substantial market growth. He was instrumental in the 2019 acquisition of AI-powered bot platform, Assist, which enabled customers to seamlessly combine automated self-service with human agents – all underpinning his focus on fixing the broken customer care system, despite the $13 billion company's spend annually on focused software.

"Today's customer is digitally savvy and expects customer care on their terms, in the moment and effortless," said Bornstein-HaCohen. "But brands are still forcing customers to archaic channels, making them navigate through seemingly endless automated call menus or wait at their laptops for a live chat agent to respond. The industry is ready to be changed for the better and Conversocial is in the perfect position to facilitate that."

The $1.6 trillion customer care industry is reaching a tipping point, where messaging will take center stage as the primary channel for customers to reach out to businesses. With Bornstein-HaCohen at the helm, Conversocial accelerates on that vision with a continued company-wide focus enabling brands to provide an effortless experience to their customers through conversational CX.

"Combining automation and humans on one single platform, and by tapping into the power of messaging channels, we truly can help brands break the CX cost equation," continued Bornstein-HaCohen. "Our ongoing mission is to enable brands to deliver customer care that results in both happier customers and greater brand efficiency. This truly excites me as it impacts each and every one of us, our friends and family on a daily basis. I couldn't be prouder to be leading Conversocial and our partners on this journey."

About Conversocial

Conversocial helps brands develop meaningful relationships with their customers at scale. Tapping into the unique nature of messaging, and combining human agents with adaptive automation, Conversocial enables brands to deliver conversational customer experiences that delight consumers and transforms customer service, marketing, and sales. In 2019 the company acquired Assist, a leading enterprise chatbot platform, providing its customers with an advanced, integrated experience across bot and human support. Partnering with hundreds of forward-thinking brands such as Google, Sephora, Tesco, British Airways, Vodafone, T-Mobile, and Alaska Airlines to help them deliver a better customer experience, Conversocial has offices in London, New York, and San Francisco.

